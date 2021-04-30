NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Navillus Contracting, one of New York's industry-leading construction firms, joined forces with its local community and Food Bank for New York City to sponsor a a pop-up food distribution site in the Bronx. This sponsorship was made possible through Navillus' recent fundraising efforts, which resulted in the collection of a large supply of nonperishable goods, over $27,000 in monetary donations, and Navillus' own contribution of $20,000.
The Navillus-hosted pop-up distribution site was held in the courtyard at the Justice Sonia Sotomayor Community Center in the Bronx on March 20, 2021. In total, Navillus employees served 352 households at the distribution, for a total of 1,233 New Yorkers (447 children, 652 adults and 134 senior citizens). In addition to the families served at the pop-up distribution site, two other housing developments, two community food pantries in the Bronx and Upper Manhattan, and one faith-based organization received the remaining meals.
"Social responsibility is one of the core values of Navillus and its employees. We believe in the importance of giving back to our communities and helping those in need," remarked Colin Mathers, President and CEO of Navillus. "Together with our generous neighbors, we are hopeful that we can overcome adversity and achieve great things," Mathers continued.
Many people rely on soup kitchens and food pantries to make ends meet, but these providers often struggle to keep up with the need. Organizations such as Food Bank for New York City rely on the support of donors to help them make an immediate impact on local families.
About Food Bank for New York City
Since 1983, Food Bank For New York City has been the city's major hunger-relief organization working to end hunger throughout the five boroughs. Nearly one in five New Yorkers relies on Food Bank for food and other resources. Food Bank takes a strategic, multifaceted approach that provides meals and builds capacity in the neediest communities, while raising awareness and engagement among all New Yorkers. Through its network of more than 1,000 charities and schools citywide, Food Bank provided more than 80 million free meals last year for New Yorkers in need. Food Bank For New York City's income support services, including food stamps (also known as SNAP) and free tax assistance for the working poor, put nearly $36 million each year into the pockets of New Yorkers, helping them to afford food and achieve greater dignity and independence. Food Bank's nutrition education programs and services empower more than 50,000 children, teens and adults to sustain a healthy diet and active lifestyle on a limited budget. Working toward long-term solutions to food poverty, Food Bank develops policy and conducts research to inform community and government efforts. To learn more about how you can help, please visit foodbanknyc.org. Follow us on Facebook (FoodBankNYC), Twitter (@FoodBank4NYC) and Instagram (@FoodBank4NYC).
About Navillus Contracting
Founded in 1987, Navillus Tile, Inc. DBA Navillus Contracting ("Navillus") is a New York City-based construction company specializing in general contracting, commercial concrete, masonry, tile, stone, and carpentry. With over 30 years of experience and outstanding capabilities in cost estimation, value engineering, and project management, Navillus has played a leadership role in many of the region's most highly recognized infrastructure and private-sector projects. New York's distinguished architects, builders, and owners consistently entrust Navillus with their most challenging and prestigious projects. Clients frequently contact Navillus for emergency assignments and highly complex projects.
Selina Maddock
212-750-1808
Media Contact
Jessica Savage, Navillus Contracting, +1 631-410-3661, jessica@skyrushmarketing.com
Selina Maddock, Navillus Contracting, 212-750-1808, smaddock@navillusinc.com
SOURCE Navillus Contracting