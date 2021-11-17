INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NBA Veteran and founder of The ARI Foundation, Glenn "GR3" Robinson III is pleased to announce The ARI Foundation's Annual Turkey Drive! The event will take place on Sunday, November 21st from 12pm - 2pm at Marquette Park Pavilion in Gary, Indiana.
This year, Robinson has teamed up with local politician, Senator Eddie Melton to help lighten some stress for families in need and hand out free Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of residents courtesy of Strack & Van Til who are providing the turkeys and hams, and ALDI who generously donated 200, $30 gift cards so families can purchase affordable, high quality groceries for their gatherings this holiday season. In fact, shoppers are able to get a traditional Thanksgiving meal including the Butterball turkey, sides and pumpkin pie all for less than $30 at ALDI.
Robinson comments, "Each year we strive to outdo ourselves and help even more families. Last year we were able to hand out 100 turkeys and meal kits to families in need in my hometown, and this year we are grateful to be able to provide 200 families with turkeys, hams, and gift cards thanks to our partners at ALDI, Strack & Van Til, and Senator Eddie Melton. Together, we are taking the steps to create the change the city of Gary, my hometown, needs to see. This is just the beginning! We have big plans to continue to uplift and assist our neighbors here."
Senator Melton adds, "It's an honor to partner with Glenn and his foundation on this annual event to give back to our community. This is the time of year for us all to reflect on our many blessings and be intentional in blessing others in need."
This is the third year Robinson has brought some holiday cheer to his hometown of Gary, and with many more events planned in the near future, he continues to positively impact the lives of those around him
