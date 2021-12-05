LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Conference on Weights and Measures (NCWM) will take public comments on proposed commercial measurement standards for Cannabis and products containing Cannabis at the NCWM Interim Meeting in Tampa, Florida on January 10, 2022. Uniform commercial measurement standards provide consistent expectations for industry across the nation, while ensuring fair competition and consumer confidence.
The NCWM Specifications and Tolerances Committee will present a proposal to establish scale suitability requirements among the states for direct sale of from bulk at dispensaries. The Laws and Regulations Committee will hear comments on three proposals. The first is to establish a clear definition of Cannabis and Cannabis-containing products to be covered by the new standards. The second is to establish packaging and labeling requirements. The third is to establish uniform methods of sale for the various food and non-food products.
Interested parties can get additional information and register for the 2022 NCWM Interim Meeting at https://www.ncwm.com/events-detail/2022-interim-FL-2. Stakeholders may also submit comments in writing to info@ncwm.com.
The National Conference on Weights and Measures is a professional nonprofit association of state and local weights and measures officials, federal agencies, manufacturers, retailers and consumers. NCWM has developed national weights and measures standards since 1905. The organization brings the right interests together to keep pace with innovative advancements in the marketplace.
