CINCINNATI, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Born from a desire to offer a beverage that is both delicious and healthy - no sugar or artificial sweeteners – Nectar Springs continues to find success at the retail level. Most recently several new retail outlets have agreed to offer Nectar Springs products including Newtown Farm Market in Cincinnati, Ohio, Mosaic Climbing in Loveland, Ohio, and Oakley Kitchen Food Hall, a successful startup in Oakley, Ohio.
Newtown Farm Market in Cincinnati is a farmer's market that features many local items and produce and features a deli counter with a large assortment of sandwiches and soups and now, of course, Nectar Springs Infused Water. Mosaic Climbing in Loveland, Ohio offers a variety of climbing obstacles in a fun environment and features a variety of locally produced products including Nectar Springs infused water. As for the Oakley Kitchen Food Hall, the old Duck Creek Antique Mall has been restored into a unique food hall consisting of eight startup restaurants, a full bar and a store for local foods including all four flavors of Nectar Springs. The Oakley Kitchen opened in June 2021 and has been proudly serving Nectar Springs ever since.
Highlighting a continued struggle to find beverages that are healthy – at home, in restaurants and at your local retail outlet - Nectar Springs has introduced a line of naturally infused water options – Raspberry, Peach, Mango, and Spearmint – that are catching the attention of consumers and businesses alike. According to Nectar Springs CEO John Jordan, the search for a beverage that meets consumers' increasingly discriminating health needs is over. "Consumers no longer have to settle for plain tap or bottled water," said Jordan. "Our colorful, fruit infused waters are brewed with natural ingredients like apple bits, hibiscus tea, dried raspberries and lemongrass to make uniquely refreshing beverages that people desire. The fruits' natural flavors are so enticing, attractive and refreshing, there is no need to change what nature has already created."
Jordan said beverages are a big opportunity for the retail sector, both in terms of profitability and revenue, and Nectar Springs infused waters is the perfect healthy option to positively impact the bottom line. "We've found there doesn't seem to be a price resistance when customers find beverage options they can feel good about, especially one made with natural ingredients." It's all about the ZERO'S, according to Jordan. Zero calories. Zero sugar. Zero artificial sweeteners. Unfortunately, sugar has become a staple ingredient of so many packaged beverages, and sometimes in frightening amounts. According to the USDA, we should only be consuming up to 50 grams of sugar per day. Sadly, many drinks far exceed that. One 20 oz bottle of soft drink, sports drink or even fruit juice could have more than a full day's supply of sugar!
Nectar Springs has set out to change that by making their refreshing beverages part of an enjoyment – and wellness – routine. So delicious, people will forget they're doing something good for themselves. It's water, only better!
For more information, you can visit the Nectar Springs website – https://www.nectarsprings.com – or contact John Jordan at 513-658-8939, or john.jordan@jirehliving.com.
About Nectar Springs
Nectar Springs infused waters was born to offer a healthy beverage alternative. People who drink sugary drinks are more likely to face health problems, such as weight gain, obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, kidney diseases, non-alcoholic liver disease, cavities, and gout, a type of arthritis. So why do they drink it? Taste! Limiting or even eliminating sugary drinks has been Nectar Springs goal from day one. A company dedicated to helping consumers enjoy a deliciously refreshing beverage while maintaining a healthy diet. It's only one piece of the puzzle of course, but an important start, because too many people don't realize just how much sugar and how many calories are in their drinks.
As well, Nectar Springs is such a believer in the power of education and development that they are putting their money where their mouth is. For every serving of Nectar Springs that is purchased, Nectar Springs donates a portion of the profits to organizations that help young adults find their dreams and purposes and fulfill them.
