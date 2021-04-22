CINCINNATI, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Highlighting the restaurant industry's continued struggle with margins and profitability, Nectar Springs has introduced a line of naturally infused water options – Raspberry, Peach, Mango, Mixed Berry, and Spearmint – geared to significantly alter how customers respond to beverage menu options at their local eating hangout. According to Nectar Springs CEO John Jordan, restaurants have struggled for years with approximately 50% of customers opting for tap water as their primary beverage since it is the only beverage that meets their increasingly discriminating health needs. It seems that customers would rather settle for an inferior beverage (tap water) because there are no reasonably healthy alternatives. The traditional cola and juice drinks simply have too much sugar and artificial sweeteners.
"Beverages are a huge opportunity for operators, both in terms of profitability and revenue. Unfortunately, the public's changing health preferences have increased the frequency at which customers opt for water at the expense of traditional beverages, even at higher priced establishments." said Jordan. "They feel they have to settle for tap water instead of a better tasting beverage. That is why we've worked so hard at perfecting our Nectar Springs infused waters." From the outset, Nectar Springs' focus has been to help the restaurant industry offer a refreshing beverage alternative their customers will order regularly. Jordan added, "we've found there doesn't seem to be a price resistance when customers find beverage options they feel good about, especially those made with natural ingredients."
Nectar Springs was born out of the desire for a beverage that is both refreshing and delicious, without any added sugar or artificial sweetener. The colorful, fruit infused waters are brewed with desirable ingredients like apple bits, hibiscus tea and dried raspberries to make uniquely refreshing beverages. "We believe the fruits' natural flavors are so enticing, attractive and refreshing, there is no need to change what nature has already created." said Jordan. In fact, we are so confident that customers will savor every last drop of the Nectar Springs line of products that we are willing to offer restaurant operators free samples to test drive for themselves. It's as easy to brew as iced tea. They just need to call 513-658-8939 and samples will be on their way. In testing, consumers have greeted the Nectar Springs line of products with delight. One coined the beverage as the "sips of the summer".
For more information on Nectar Springs, visit http://www.nectarsprings.com, or contact John Jordan at john.jordan@jirehliving.com or 513-658-8939. Call now and Nectar Springs will offer some additional perks that help ensure restaurant operators' success in this program.
