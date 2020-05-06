LEXINGTON, Ky., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (Nasdaq: NEOG) announced today that Health Canada has granted temporary approval for Neogen to supply Neogen® Viroxide Super disinfectant to aid in the country's fight against COVID-19.
Neogen Viroxide Super is a powerful disinfectant, independently proven to inactivate coronaviruses through fast-acting oxidization chemistry. The proven, non-resistant, oxidative chemistry causes extensive damage to the protective mechanisms of microbial cells, giving optimum kill of bacteria, viruses, fungi and spores. Neogen Viroxide Super is ideal for supporting emergency disease control measures and is accepted by many governments worldwide.
"The cleaning and disinfection of homes and places of business is essential in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19," said Neogen's Katlyn Connelly. "It is important to practice routine disinfection of frequently touched surfaces, which might include tables, desks, door and cupboard handles, light switches, toilets, sinks, computers and phones. Simply apply the required solution to surfaces and allow to dry."
Simultaneous to receiving this temporary approval, Neogen is also working with Health Canada to receive a Drug Identification Number (DIN) registration for Neogen Viroxide Super, which will allow approval for the disinfectant in Canada subsequent to the outbreak.
Neogen's comprehensive suite of biosecurity products, including sanitizers, apparel, cleaners and disinfectants, were primarily developed for use in Neogen's agricultural markets but many would prove useful to stop the spread of disease, wherever it exists.
The company also offers a range of other products suitable for helping to manage COVID-19 including AccuPoint® Advanced, a sanitation monitoring device that provides an almost instant indication of the cleanliness of a surface. For more information, contact Neogen at 800/621-8829 (U.S./Canada), 859/254-1221, or visit animalsafety.neogen.com.
Neogen Corporation develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety Division markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety Division is a leader in the development of animal genomics along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care and disinfectants.
