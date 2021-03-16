LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neuro Brands, LLC., a leader in the healthier lifestyle beverage space, including the high growth categories of refreshing sleep, relaxation, energy, and digestive health, celebrates National Sleep Awareness Week with its signature healthier lifestyle drink, neuroSLEEP. To promote sleep awareness, Neuro Brands will be featuring the beverage along with a variety of tips on social media to promote healthier sleep habits.
neuroSLEEP is a vegan, gluten-free beverage featuring a combination of key ingredients shown to help relax and aid in deeper, more restful sleep. With the balanced benefits of 5-HTP, melatonin, and magnesium, each proven to aid the body in sleep, the beverage creates an excellent option for those looking to supplement a healthy sleep schedule. Each drink contains 0 calories and 0 grams of sugar, and is available both as a bottled beverage and as a drink mix packet.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Not getting enough sleep is linked with many chronic diseases and conditions….Getting enough sleep is not a luxury—it is something people need for good health." neuroSLEEP can help contribute to building a healthier lifestyle, one good night's rest at a time.
neuroSLEEP powder drink mix packets and bottled beverages are available now via Amazon and at http://www.drinkneuro.com
About Neuro Brands, LLC:
Neuro Brands creates, manufactures and markets lifestyle beverages with a purpose – to help with sleep, relaxation, energy, digestion and overall health. Each neuro is vegan, gluten-free, certified kosher and carefully crafted with the highest quality products available to help the body and mind get what they need, at 35 calories per serving or less. Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur and philanthropist Sanela Diana Jenkins, Neuro Brands is based in Los Angeles. Its line of lifestyle drinks includes SONIC™, BLISS™, and SLEEP™ which are available at over seventy thousand retailers nationwide including Walmart, Target, Albertsons Safeway, Publix, Wegmans, H.E.B., Amazon, CVS, Rite Aid, Quiktrip, Racetrac, and 7-Eleven.
