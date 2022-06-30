Mark Cuban, Bill Gates-backed Neutral Foods' organic milk now available at 1,200+ retail distribution points and via online grocery delivery services
PORTLAND, Ore., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neutral Foods, the first carbon neutral food company in the United States, announces its organic, pasture-raised milk is now available nationally in more than 370 Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationally and over 200 Target stores along the west coast.
The addition of these two key retailers marks a milestone for Neutral as its products are now available in more than 1,200 retail distribution points which furthers the company's vision of developing a more sustainable food system. The company is also currently partnering with Imperfect Foods and Fresh Direct to offer its products via online grocery delivery.
"We continue to execute on our growth playbook to get more Neutral products into the households of those who really want to improve their own personal carbon footprints," said Marcus Lovell Smith, CEO, Neutral Foods. "We are proud that quality retailers like Target and Sprouts recognize that our approach to being a carbon neutral food company can and will revolutionize the food industry by giving consumers an easy way to make daily choices that positively impact our planet."
Neutral works directly with dairy farmers to reduce the carbon footprint of its products, by implementing various strategies to drive down carbon emissions. What cannot be reduced is offset by purchasing carbon credits from U.S. dairy farmers who turn cow emissions into renewable energy.
"Given that dairy is in 93% of U.S. households, choosing a carbon neutral option is an easy way for consumers to help fight climate change," said Lovell Smith. "This news of doubling our distribution points to make it easier for consumers to find our products comes at the perfect time as milk serves as a great product to help us stay hydrated all summer long, even more so than water according to recent studies."
In addition to Sprouts nationally and Target in California, Oregon and Washington, Neutral's carbon neutral dairy products are also available at Whole Foods Market stores nationally and at regional and independent grocers such as New Seasons Market (Oregon), Central Market (Texas), Earth Fare (Southeast), Erewhon (SoCal), Nugget Market (Norcal), and Haggen, a division of Albertsons in the Northwest. Neutral is distributed nationally by United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) and KeHE.
The company will be launching Neutral pasture-raised butter in August and will continue to add several more top-tier grocers to double its year-over-year distribution point growth before the year's end. Neutral also recently announced its expansion into food service, starting with its hometown of Portland.
Momentum of the company's expansion is fueled in part by a recent celebrity round of funding including NBA stars LeBron James, Kevin Love and Tobias Harris and musicians John Legend and Questlove. The investors join previous stakeholders Mark Cuban and Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, supporting Neutral's mission to radically reduce agriculture's carbon footprint.
About Neutral Foods
Neutral Foods, the first carbon-neutral food company in the United States, offers carbon-neutral dairy products nationwide. It's on a mission to radically reduce the nearly 37% of global emissions produced by the agriculture industry. Started in 2019 in Portland, Oregon, Neutral is a national brand that works directly with farmers to reduce the carbon footprint of dairy products - for good. Neutral has organic and conventional carbon-neutral solutions for retail, foodservice, and ingredient needs and intends to broaden its impact with additional agricultural foods.
