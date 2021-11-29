About NestFresh NestFresh cage-free eggs was the first nationally distributed egg line to receive the Non-GMO Project Verified seal from the Non-GMO Project and to offer liquid and dry egg products that are also Non-GMO Project Verified for retail, food service and manufacturing. Today, they produce Certified Cage Free eggs, offering pasture raised eggs, organic eggs, omega-3 eggs and Non-GMO Free Range eggs. About New Barn Organics Founded in 2015, New Barn Organics believes that the future of