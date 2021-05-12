NAPA, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bringing together vintners and neighbors from contiguous properties in the Napa Valley's smallest sub-appellation, Watch Our Cabernet Grow: Meet Us at the Fence is a series of in-the-vineyard conversations that provide an intimate look at the legendary vineyards of the famed Stags Leap District. Spanning the full growing and harvest season, the series will give a point-in-time glimpse at the 2021 vintage and how the grapes will ultimately yield the richly textured Cabernet Sauvignon coveted around the globe.
"With our uniquely situated Valley with a Valley geography, along with gifted cool nights and warm days, and combination of loam and volcanic soils, the Stags Leap District appellation is perfectly suited for Cabernet to thrive. Meet Us at the Fence is an opportunity for wine lovers to follow along on the entire journey," said Nancy Bialek, Executive Director of Stags Leap District Winegrowers. "We'll highlight the different stages of the growing season and the sustainable practices that are contributing to an exceptional 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon vintage. And by winemakers sharing a 10-minute chat at their property fence lines, viewers will also get a sense of the camaraderie, mutual admiration and passion that's so core to our neighborhood."
The complete Watch Our Cabernet Grow: Meet Us at the Fence series features:
- May - Elizabeth Vianna , Chimney Rock Winery and Olav Goelet, Clos du Val
- June - Allison Steltzner , Steltzner Vineyards and Robbie Meyer, Malk Family Vineyards
- July - Doug Shafer , Shafer Vineyards and Ernie Ilsley, Ilsley Vineyards
- August - Michael Baldacci , Baldacci Vineyards, Chris Tynan, Cliff Lede Vineyards and Josh Widaman, Pine Ridge Vineyards
- September - Russ Weis, Silverado Vineyards and Sandy Taylor Carlson, Taylor Family Vineyards
- October - Marcus Notaro , Stag's Leap Cellars and Jim Regusci, Regusci Winery
Each of the filmed conversations will be available for viewing on the Stags Leap District website; social media channels will share edited clips. Visit http://www.stagsleapdistrict.com/meet_us_at_the_fence.php for more information ongoing.
This spring, new board members for the organization also began their term. Focused on growing the reputation of the appellation and its wines, the Stags Leap District Winegrowers board of directors for 2021/2022 include, Elizabeth Vianna, President, Chimney Rock Winery; Josh Widaman, Vice President, Pine Ridge Vineyards; Laurel Browman, Secretary/Treasurer, Grower; Jason Lede, Director, Cliff Lede Vineyards and Nora Feeley, Director, Silverado Vineyards. All board positions were effective as of April 2021.
"I am thrilled to be working with this new board of directors," said Elizabeth Vianna, Stags Leap District Winegrowers Board President. "We are energized and enthused to build on the appellation's prestigious reputation and offer enthusiasts new ways to become immersed in our wines and stories."
About Stags Leap District Winegrowers:
The Stags Leap District Winegrowers is a non-profit association of vintners and growers united by the mission of enhancing the reputation of the appellation and its wines and sharing its quality with the wine-loving world. The SLDWA is comprised of 16 wineries and 9 grower members. Wineries include: Baldacci Family Vineyards, Chimney Rock Winery, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Clos Du Val, Ilsley Vineyards, Lindstrom Wines, Malk Family Vineyards, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Quixote Winery, Regusci Winery, Shafer Vineyards, Silverado Vineyards, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Stags' Leap Winery, Steltzner Vineyards, and Taylor Family Vineyards. To learn more about the Stags Leap District, please visit stagsleapdistrict.com or find the Association on Facebook.com/StagsLeapDistrict, Instagram.com/StagsLeapAVA and Twitter @StagsLeapAVA.
