ARLINGTON, Va., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While frozen foods have realized historic sales increases at retail since the coronavirus pandemic began, new data suggests demand will continue beyond the crisis.
The new consumer survey "Frozen Food Sales Amid COVID-19" – commissioned by the American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) and conducted by 210 Analytics, LLC – finds that in recent weeks, the category has earned new customers, returning buyers, high satisfaction and a desire to continue purchasing throughout the year.
Among the report's findings:
Sales continue to hold strong. After a 94% surge in mid-March, overall frozen food sales are holding at 30 – 35% increases in April 2020 vs. a year ago.
The vast majority of Americans are buying frozen food. 86% of all consumers have bought frozen food items, such as frozen pizza, vegetables and entrees, since early March. "This includes an equal share of frequent frozen food buyers, as well as consumers who don't consider themselves regular purchasers," said 210 Analytics' Principal and Founder Anne-Marie Roerink.
The category has added new customers. 7% of consumers who previously, rarely or never purchased frozen foods pre-pandemic are now buying. "This is a tremendous expansion of the category that could have long-term implications," Roerink observed. "This includes Gen Z buyers, as well as Baby Boomers who left the category during the TV dinner era – returning now to find newer, tastier products."
Loyal customers are buying more and trying new. In addition to new feet down the aisle, current frozen food consumers are changing up frozen buying behaviors: 70% are buying more than usual and 68% are trying new brands and products.
Satisfaction is high. Consumers are very happy with their new frozen purchases. On a five-point scale where five is excellent, convenience received the highest ranking at 4.3, and quality was second, at 4.1.
Buyers will come back. 50% of consumers who have purchased frozen foods since COVID-19's onset say they will purchase a lot more (18%) or somewhat more (32%) in the next few months.
"This study suggests frozen will remain a category heavyweight for months and years ahead as the category attracts new and returning customers who are relying on a variety of frozen foods to provide much-needed convenience and satisfaction," said AFFI President and CEO Alison Bodor. "These results show growth in the category that goes beyond the popularity with millennials that was illustrated in our '2019 Power of Frozen' study."
The American Frozen Food Institute is the member-driven national trade association that advances the interests of all segments of the frozen food and beverage industry. AFFI works to advance food safety and advocates before legislative and regulatory entities on the industry's behalf to create an environment where members' foods and beverages are proudly chosen to meet the needs of a changing world.