Looking for the latest tips on opening a successful independent coffee shop? Access lessons learned from over 300 coffee shops in 30 states with free recorded updates to the coffee shop startup guide by Greg Ubert, Founder and President of award-winning coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Want to learn how to open a coffee shop? Then discover the book and proven system that have launched over 300 independent coffee shops in 30 states.
Starting today, your book purchase includes a series of free recorded updates from author Greg Ubert, founder and president of award-winning coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea.
He initially wrote Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed to Specialty Coffee in 2002 to help struggling coffee shop customers master all aspects of coffee shop operations.
"Some of our customers have used this proven system and ongoing support to create coffee shops that are thriving nearly two decades later," he said.
"Of course, the specialty coffee industry has grown since I first published the 7 Steps book," he added. "To keep up with the latest innovations in coffee shop operations, I've recorded a series of updates that come free with every book purchase.
"After you buy the book, watch for an email for instructions on how to access the files."
Ubert's book forms the foundation of the company's 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program.
He and his 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup consulting team help entrepreneurs with little or no coffee experience open flourishing coffee businesses serving their local communities.
"From scouting a terrific location and writing a strong coffee shop business plan to laying out your shop efficiently, hiring and training staff and much more, we're here to help you manage your shop for maximum success," he said.
As a one-stop shop for independent coffee shops, Crimson Cup also supplies award-winning coffee, the best syrups, powers and other coffee shop supplies in the business, and ongoing support to help coffee businesses thrive.
"We set up new business owners to reach their goals," Ubert said. "Whether it's to have a successful business, to have delighted customers, or to support your local community, our 7 Steps team can help you get there."
After a new coffee shop opens, the 7 Steps team supports the owners and managers through grand opening celebrations and beyond to ensure ongoing success.
Crimson Cup customer Tracy Heitmeyer opened 5 Bean Coffee in Reynoldsburg, Ohio in November 2008, at the very beginning of the Great Recession.
"Without Crimson Cup's help, I would never have been able to set up my shop as efficiently," she said. "Frankly, I am not sure if I would have stayed in business."
She said Crimson Cup taught her to focus on efficient drink making, costing things out, staff training and customer service.
"The staff training is priceless. My people know what they are doing and do it well," she said.
"A focus on customer service is a big part of our success," she added. "I can't say enough about how important it is to nurture a culture of cooperation and pride in the shop."
After nearly 14 years of success, Tracy now works only a single weekly shift. "I enjoy the freedom from the daily grind," she said. "My husband and I travel a bit, and I get to spend time with friends and family at my leisure."
"I have a glorious life," she concluded. "The shop has provided for me financially and keeps my heart happy!"
Ubert said he continues to see strong opportunity for new coffee shop owners, despite economic uncertainty.
"If there's one thing we've learned over 31 years in business, it's that coffee shops can thrive through recession, pandemic and whatever else the economy throws at us," he said. "There are always challenges, but our 7 Steps team is here to help you work around them."
7 Steps Sales Leader Scott Fullerton is the first contact for all new coffee shop owners. Reach him by emailing sfullerton@crimsoncup.com or by calling 1.888.800.9224.
"If you've ever dreamed about opening a coffee house, I'd love to help you get started," Fullerton said. "We've helped hundreds of entrepreneurs take the leap from dreaming about a coffee shop to opening their doors. Chances are, we can help you!"
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. Its attentive roasting, startup support and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities around the world. Among other national recognitions, the company has earned 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.
Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs how to open and run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also owns several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and a new CRIMSON retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact
Cheryl Claypoole, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, 614-361-5023, cheryl@claypoolecc.com
SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea