RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers are excited to see the new ez1099 2021 tax preparation software from Halfpricesoft.com on the market just in time to process forms for the upcoming tax season. Accountants, HR managers and employers that want to process 1099-NEC and 1099-MISC tax forms can process Forms quickly and easily. Even better, it processes unlimited 1098 and 1099 forms for unlimited companies all for one cost.
ez1099 software was developed to simplify, fill out, print and eFile the following forms:
W2G, 1097BTC, 1098s (1098, 1098C, 1098E, 1098F, 1098Q, 1098T), 1099s (1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099INT, 1099K, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099NEC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099QA, 1099R, 1099S, 1099SB, 1099SA), 5498s(5498, 5498ESA, 5498QA, 5498SA), 8935, 3921, 3922, 1096 forms required by the IRS.
"Customers are pleased with the new ez1099 2021 version with easy to use application in processing forms such as 1099-NEC and 1099-MISC as well as many others for the 2020-2021 tax season," Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com states.
The options featured in the latest version ez1099 software include but are not limited to:
- ez1099 prints out recipient copies on plain white paper.
- Saves valuable time by eliminating the usually extensive learning curve – ez1099 is designed to be simple and intuitive.
- Quick data importing feature and bulk printing feature
- Support unlimited accounts and unlimited recipients with one flat rate
Cost is only $79 per installation for the basic version of ez1099 Software or $139 per installation for the advanced version with bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability. As always, customers are encouraged to download and try ez1099 without any risk, cost or obligation at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com