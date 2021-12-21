Kellogg Company logo (PRNewsFoto/Kellogg Company)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Kellogg Company announced that employees have ratified the tentative agreement for a master contract at our four U.S. cereal plants in Battle Creek, Mich., Omaha, Neb., Lancaster, Pa. and Memphis, Tenn. The contract covers approximately 1,400 union-represented employees, all of whom are welcome back to work.

The new, five-year contract with the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM) International Union and locals furthers our employees' leading wages and benefits,

with immediate, across the board wage increases and enhanced benefits for all. It also provides an accelerated, defined path to legacy wages and benefits for transitional employees, among other items.

"We are pleased that we have reached an agreement that brings our cereal employees back to work," said Steve Cahillane, Chairman and CEO.

"We look forward to their return and continuing to produce our beloved cereal brands for our customers and consumers."

Employees will return to work the week of December 27.

