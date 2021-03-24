ATLANTA, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rightside Brewing announces the release of their American IPA after their first highly-rated Citrus Wheat was released in January 2021.
The non-alcoholic beverages industry continues to grow in popularity, especially now when health and wellness is in the spotlight as the world begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Rightside Brewing offers craft non-alcoholic beers using technology that gives their drinks an authentic and delicious taste.
The IPA offers a bright hop aroma of tropical, citrusy, and piney flavors. It is amber in color with a white head and is a balanced soft IPA with medium body and a robust malt flavor.
Sam Reinhart, in his review of the IPA, said it is "a fastball right down the middle. Nothing crazy, no fancy organic umbrella hipster mustache fruit hops or anything like that. Just a solid, mildly hoppy beer with an amazing mouthfeel, clean finish, and beautiful color."
Rightside Brewing now has two beers in their non-alcoholic portfolio. When dreaming up the beers offered, founder Emree Woods wanted to create beers with broad flavor appeal that balanced each other out. "We have the wheat already in market which is a lighter style. Not only are IPAs the most popular craft style, the IPA is a nice balance to the lighter wheat," Woods said.
The IPA just started hitting Georgia retail shelves, and locations can be found on Rightside's innovative product finder for Georgia consumers on their website. Rightside also ships nationwide to select states through their online store.
Rightside Brewing was imagined in 2017 when founder, Emree Woods, was pregnant with her daughter and noticed a need for non-alcoholic adult beverages. Launching the first beer in January 2021, Rightside creates social inclusion for people in any phase of life.
The secret to their crisp tasting brew is in the technology that uses advanced filtration that only delivers authentic taste, creating non-alcoholic beer that tastes like yummy beer. In honor of those still seeking their brightside, Rightside donates five percent of their profits to sobriety-related efforts.
