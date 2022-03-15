NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- nonoMarket, LLC announced today the launch of its USDA certified 100% organic, gluten-free, vegan and Kosher pasta. Unlike any other gluten-free pasta on the market, the new gourmet superfood nonoPasta™ is infused with Ayurvedic adaptogens. These nutrient-dense and potent plants are known to help the body adapt to stress, support immunity, and restore balance. While the brand was born in New York, nonoPasta is hand-crafted in small batches in Italy in a gluten, soy and nut-free facility.
Using a traditional artisanal process that features bronze-die extrusion to create a rough noodle texture that is best to capture sauces, it's then slowly dried for more than 24 hours at low temperatures. All ingredients are carefully curated from sources that are well-known for their extremely high food standards, because good food is grown in good soil.
Each box of nonoPasta contains four 8.8 oz bags and are grouped by "Energy + Immunity", "Detox + Immunity", or "Energy + Detox". The Immunity nonoPasta is inspired by the Blue Zone diet and contains 100% organic brown rice flour, Livegreen® spirulina and beets. The Energy nonoPasta is inspired by Traditional Chinese Medicine and contains 100% organic brown rice flour, pure Cordyceps™ Aloha Medicinal mushrooms, nettle and beets. The Detox nonoPasta takes its inspiration from Ayurveda Medicine and contains 100% organic brown rice flour, hemp and turmeric. All ingredients are organic and sourced from either Italy, India, Spain, France or the United States.
nonoPasta was founded during the pandemic by two New Yorkers and best friends, Rachel Katz and Tal Bar, who suffer from autoimmune conditions and have sought to heal themselves through better nutrition. As Bar states, "On the road to create our company we've said so many 'no's', that the name 'nono' was a given. In relationships, in our careers, and in our healing journeys, every time we've said 'no' it made room for a 'yes'. Like yin and yang, it's the happy balance we strive for in every part of life," concluded Bar.
"Nutrition became an essential piece in our healing journey as we both faced autoimmune conditions," continued Katz. "During quarantine, with the growing demand for healthy home-cooked meals and immune-boosting foods, we were inspired to create pasta infused with superfoods and adaptogens that is both healthy and tasty. Our pasta was born out of love — we've poured every ounce of passion into it. We personally and carefully curate each of our clean, high-quality ingredients. Happy people eat pasta, so we are here to make happy happen for all," concluded Katz.
Each box contains four 8.8 oz bags of nonoPasta for $48. Visit https://www.nonomarket.com/ to learn more or make a purchase.
