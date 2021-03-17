KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Mar. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Some of the biggest names in gardening are joining forces to empower the 16 million new people who took up the hobby in 2020 and ensuring they become lifelong gardeners.
The Great Grow Along is a three-day online event, March 19-21, 2021, designed to connect with this sizeable and diverse audience. Lifestyle taste-makers, plant gurus, and cutting-edge designers from around the world will offer engaging and accessible garden content to help inexperienced gardeners be successful and fall in love with the hobby.
"We have a historic opportunity to offer our experience and advice and welcome new gardeners into the hobby," explained LaManda Joy, founder of City Grange in Chicago and the brains behind the new show. "Our Great Grow Along vision centers on education. For their future –and ours– we seek to empower new gardeners by honing their skills."
The Great Grow Along offers more than 30 sessions with a wide variety of speakers for less than $30 per ticket. Top speakers include the acclaimed author and interior stylist Hilton Carter, 'Farmer Nick' Cutsumpas, author and foodscaping expert Brie Arthur, David Mizijewski of the National Wildlife Federation, and many more.
Six tracks will be offered over the three days, including:
- Edible Gardening: Edibles, seed starting, fruit, veggies, and more
- Urban Gardening: Building raised beds, small space fruit, and all your small space gardening needs
- Pollinators & Plants: Understanding natives, pollinators, plant selection, and more
- DIY Landscaping: Tree care basics, think like a landscape designer, container design, and more
- Houseplants: Fundamentals, light, propagation, pet-safe plants, and more
- Dig Deeper: Organics, soil testing, compost, xeriscaping, permaculture, chickens, and more
Additional experts from organizations such as The Davey Tree Expert Company, Bonide, Bushel and Berry, Power Planter, Encore Azaleas, Timber Press, Cool Springs Press, Bloomscape, American Meadows, and more will join us.
"Our partners and non-profit champions are in this together to advance their missions, spread the word about the Great Grow Along, and engage our attendees in their exciting work," explains Joy.
The Great Grow Along seeks corporate and non-profit partner sponsors for its 2021 debut, with extensive offer benefits to reach this key demographic. Contact Katie Dubow: katie@gardenmediagroup.com http://www.greatgrowalong.com to become a partner.
The Great Grow Along is a three-day virtual garden festival, March 19-21, 2021, designed to connect with this sizeable and diverse audience. Lifestyle taste-makers, plant gurus, and cutting-edge designers will offer engaging and accessible garden content to help inexperienced gardeners be successful and fall in love with the hobby. http://www.greatgrowalong.com
Garden Media Group specializes in the home, garden, outdoor-living, lawn and landscape industries. They offer innovative PR campaigns designed to secure top media placements and partnerships with media. For gardening tips and tricks, new product announcements, and PR and marketing tips, visit http://www.gardenmediagroup.com or their Grow! blog.
Media Contact
Katie Dubow, Garden Media Group, 6104443040, katie@gardenmediagroup.com
SOURCE Great Grow Along