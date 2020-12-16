Edible Garden® Ag, Inc., is a privately held, leader in locally grown organic produce and herbs backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farms. Edible Garden is leading the agriculture technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging and patented self-watering in-store displays. The company currently operates state-of-the-art greenhouse and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey, and in partnership with growers throughout the U.S.