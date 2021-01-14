PROVO, Utah, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmon Brothers, the Provo-based social media ad agency behind the greatest viral ad in internet history, has earned national headlines and over 1.5 billion views for its social blockbuster ads such as Squatty Potty, Lumē, Chatbooks, Purple, among other hits. Today, the renowned social ad makers are introducing a new campaign called "Simplify Your Life" for Kodiak Cakes, a family company based in Park City, Utah that makes healthy pancake mixes that kids, and grown-up kids, love.
"We've done some incredible things in our careers, but renting a zoo and working with a 1300lb Grizzly was on a whole new level. This was a tremendously hard ad to create, but we believed in the creative vision and knew the ultimate product would be memorable, remarkable, and effective," said Daniel Harmon, Chief Creative Officer at Harmon Brothers. "We know families will love this fun-filled spot with a gigantic bear reminding you that you can have your protein pancake and eat it too."
The ad campaign highlights how healthy eating doesn't have to be a chore—and can actually taste great at the same time. Kodiak Cakes products are crafted with 100% whole grain and non-GMO ingredients to fuel any adventure for today's frontier.
The ad is a collaboration between Harmon Brothers and Kodiak Cakes, two nationally known companies that started as small family businesses in Utah.
Watch the ad here: https://youtu.be/-gcTXKPmio4
SIMPLIFY YOUR LIFE - CREDITS
CAST
Agency: Harmon Brothers
Chief Creative Officer: Daniel Harmon
Agency Managing Director: Benton Crane
Director of Accounts: Kurt Horn
Creative Director & Director: Shane Rickard
2nd Creative Director: Josh Stofferahn
Producer: Josh Stofferahn
Writers: Kellen Erskine, Shawn Zumbrunnen, Natalie Madsen, Mary Mack
1st AD: Sohrab Mirmont
2nd AD: Matt tucker
Lumber Mom: Savanah Smith
Lumber Dad: Kurt Maloney
Lumber Son: Thomas Cummins
Lumber Daughter: Scarlett Hazen
Lumber Grandma: Mary Mack
Fluffy the Bear: Bart the Bear
Director of Photography: Tyler Stevens
1 st AC: Paul Green
Gaffer: Phil Shepherd
Key Grip: Kevin Woodward
Best Girl Grip: Julia Shepherd
Best Boy Electric: Henry Flury
On Set Sound: Jared Jaynes
Sound Mixer: Brenden Bytheway
Location Manager: Adam Bohl
Production Designer: Kristen Swensen
Decorator: Marie Simonson
Leadman: Scott Swensen
Set Decorator: Nelson Bruggeman
Catering & Crafty: Richard Taylor
Public Safety Advisor: Gabriela Mostacero
Editor: Kaitlin Snow
Visual Effects Supervisor: Tyler Stevens
Digital Effects: Tyler Stevens, Bryson Alley
Graphic Design: Mike Henderson
Account Manager: Emily McLean
Behind The Scenes: Keith Grover
Client: Kodiak Cakes
Creative Director: Brett Miller
Marketing Associate Director: Boman Farrer
Digital Media Designer: Sam Featherstone
ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS
Harmon Brothers is the Utah-based video ad agency behind the most viral ad in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created over 30 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have over 1.5 billion views and helped drive over $400 million in sales.
ABOUT KODIAK CAKES
Made to nourish adventure on today's frontier, Kodiak Cakes products aim to restore the real food tradition through 100% whole grains and non-GMO ingredients. Nestled among the Wasatch Mountains of Park City, UT, Kodiak Cakes is the result of an heirloom whole wheat flapjack recipe originally sold out of a little red wagon by founder Joel Clark. Today, Kodiak Cakes crafts flapjack and waffle mixes, baking mixes, toaster waffles and flapjacks, and on-the-go cups and snacks. For more information about Kodiak Cakes, please visit www.kodiakcakes.com or follow the adventure on Instagram @KodiakCakes.