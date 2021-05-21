ARLINGTON, Va., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HUNGRY, a national food-tech platform for catering and meal delivery services, offers a new and delicious way to show appreciation from anywhere. A perfect solution for the work-from-home era, HUNGRY SnackPacks are thoughtfully curated and mailed directly to each recipient's doorstep.
At just $25 each, SnackPacks are an easy and affordable option for anyone looking to build and create human connections through food. Whether you're a team lead, a property manager, an events coordinator or someone looking to bring joy and excitement to a group, SnackPacks fulfill a range of corporate and personal needs.
"The pandemic has forced many people to reexamine the way they engage with one another in group settings," said HUNGRY CEO Jeff Grass. "Our SnackPacks are a great way to keep teams connected and bring people together during a time of limited in-person meetings and gatherings."
HUNGRY SnackPacks are curated by the company's diverse pool of award-winning top chefs. The specialty items feature only natural, ethically-sourced ingredients and include premium brands for an individualized snacking experience. The current SnackPacks portfolio sports an array of wellness-conscious options—including many natural sweets—as well as vegan and vegetarian choices.
"SnackPacks are designed to suit events, celebrations and moments of all sizes," Grass explained. "They make it easy for companies to celebrate their teams remotely, and they're also a first-line choice for nonprofits or property management companies looking for an economical way to extend gratitude to a group of volunteers or tenants."
SnackPacks are themed toward a variety of tastes and occasions, including Sweet & Salty, Everyday Essential, Healthy Work From Home, Pride, and Ballpark. Once a client selects the SnackPack of their choosing via the HUNGRY website, they then simply provide a shipping address for delivery, and HUNGRY takes care of the rest.
SnackPacks are prefixed and cannot be customized. Shipping options are available nationwide and internationally. To purchase HUNGRY SnackPacks, please visit https://tryhungry.com/snackpacks.
###
ABOUT HUNGRY
HUNGRY was founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneurs Eman Pahlavani, Shy Pahlevani and Jeff Grass as a revolutionary platform engaging the $60 billion business and events catering market. The technology-enabled marketplace provides curated experiences to groups and businesses throughout the US via catering, chef pop-ups, snack packs, virtual cooking experiences, and food delivery services.
Notable investors in HUNGRY include Jay-Z's Marcy Venture Partners, Kevin Hart, Usher, Todd Gurley, Bobby Wagner, Ndamukong Suh and celebrity chefs Tom Colicchio and Ming Tsai. Through its partnerships, HUNGRY has donated more than half a million meals to people in need. The company also promotes environmental waste reduction through its Food Solutions programs.
HUNGRY is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and has rapidly growing operations in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston, New York City, Austin and Dallas. For more information, visit tryhungry.com.
Media Contact
Mary Eva Tredway, Butin Integrated Communications, +1 4043170731, mtredway@butincom.com
SOURCE HUNGRY