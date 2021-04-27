NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ETTORE, located in Mendocino, announces their official brand launch as the first two vintages hit select U.S. markets. The wines include ETTORE Cabernet Sauvignon, ETTORE Merlot, ETTORE Red Wine, ETTORE Chardonnay Pure, ETTORE Chardonnay Reserve, and the ETTORE Chardonnay Zero and Merlot Zero, both made with the Purovino® method. Italy-based winemaker Ettore Biraghi brings his old-world Italian winemaking heritage to the new world, crafting wines of finesse, power, elegance, and purity. The wines express ETTORE's exploration of West Coast growing regions in the quest to produce uniquely expressive and organic wines.
Colangelo & Partners has been named ETTORE's agency of record in the United States. The agency is responsible for developing and executing a comprehensive communications plan to target key media, trade, and industry influencers. ETTORE commences this partnership as they launch their 2018 and 2019 vintages in a market that continues to present new opportunities.
Colangelo & Partners will focus the campaign on strategic media and trade relations to increase Ettore's brand visibility and support sell-in and sell-through opportunities. The activation demonstrates the winery's commitment to the US market and its dedication as a pioneer of domestic, organic wines. ETTORE joins a growing roster of prestigious California accounts at Colangelo & Partners including Aperture, Charles Krug, Ehlers Estate, Far Niente, Foley Family Wines, Hamel Family Wines, JUSTIN, La Crema, Larkmead, Quintessa, Wagner and more.
Winemaker Ettore Biraghi began his career meticulously tending to vineyards and producing wine in Ticino, Switzerland, where he developed his unconventional, maverick voice as an Italian and Swiss vigneron driven by innovation, thoughtful connection to nature, and a pursuit of exceptional quality—with a special affinity for soft, clear, and aromatically-precise organic wines.
The quest for the purest possible expression of the vine brought Ettore to Mendocino's Sanel Valley along the northern stretches of the Russian River, where he discovered that the local tradition of all-natural agriculture suited his winemaking vision as much as the area's exceptional terroir.
"Our philosophy is to create wines with a holistic approach of balancing the land and bonding all elements, while also giving each wine a unique, personal touch," says Ettore. "We're eager to increase the awareness of our wines and tell the intriguing ETTORE story through our partnership with Colangelo & Partners."
"We're excited to begin working with ETTORE and add them to our prestigious California portfolio," adds Gino Colangelo, president of Colangelo & Partners. "We look forward to sharing the ETTORE's story, helping them achieve their goals, and reach new audiences."
About Ettore
Ettore is a boutique organic estate and winery located in Mendocino, California, producing organic and terroir driven wines including Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Chardonnay. Italian-born winemaker, Ettore Biraghi, brings his old world winemaking heritage to the new world crafting wines of finesse, power, and purity. Ettore, always seeking new technologies to enhance the wine, has applied the revolutionary scientific method to eliminate sulfites called Purovino®. Ettore is one of the first winemakers in Mendocino to use the Purovino® method. The wines officially launched in 2020 and are available in leading wine markets such as California, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Florida. ETTORE is currently available through Soilair Selection in the Tristate area. For more information, please visit: https://ettore.wine/
About Colangelo & Partners
Colangelo & Partners (http://www.colangelopr.com) is the leading fine wine and spirits integrated communications agency in the United States, sought after by top brands and industry players for the quality of their results, creativity, and return on investment. The professionals at Colangelo & Partners work with integrity and passion to influence how US audiences perceive their clients: Earning consistent, high-quality positive media coverage; organizing signature events; strategizing and executing standout digital campaigns; and implementing trade programs that strengthen relationships within the industry. Colangelo & Partners' clientele includes global, instantly-recognizable brands and passionate, up-and-coming vignerons and distillers; regional and national institutions; and technology and e-commerce companies innovating in the beverage alcohol sector.
