NEW YORK and HARTFORD, Conn., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Occo (@eatocco) launches today, offering consumers pre-measured micro portions of high-quality spices, sealed in airtight "forever fresh" spice pods. Occo is on a mission to help consumers try something new without spending a ton of money on bespoke ingredients that will probably only be used one time and without wasting leftovers.

Occo offers consumers one product that enables them to:

  • Get exactly the amount of spice they need, down to the half-teaspoon
  • Cook with fresher, ethically sourced spice at a better price
  • Reduce food and packaging waste
  • Enjoy dishes by some of America's most compelling and relevant culinary voices

To kick off the launch, Occo has teamed up with an all-star roster of award-winning chefs, including Nina Compton, Asha Gomez, Gregory Gourdet, Deuki Hong, Mei Lin and Adriana Urbina, to bring consumers a diverse, inventive array of home cook-friendly recipes of all skill levels, with seasoning Cards that contain the exact amount of spice needed to make one dish, one time with less waste.

Chef Decks containing 4-8 recipe seasoning Cards include:

  • Caribbean-Creole Bistro by Chef Nina Compton
  • Cook in Color by Chef Asha Gomez
  • Any-Season One Pan Meals by Chef Gregory Gourdet
  • Late Nite Koreatown by Chef Deuki Hong
  • Kebabs Four Ways by Chef Mei Lin
  • Grand Latin American by Chef Adriana Urbina

Occo is also introducing Decks with 4-16 single-spice Cards that can be used to stock the pantry or explore unique, forever-fresh flavors:

  • American Basics 101: Eight familiar yet versatile spices, whether you're learning to cook or simply looking to upgrade your go-to recipes.
  • American Overachiever: Eight bespoke spices that bring a certain je ne sais quoi to your cooking.
  • The Herb Garden: 16 dried herbs with maximum flavor for all purposes and seasons.
  • The Chile Sampler: Eight ground chile peppers from around the globe that celebrate our universal love for heat.
  • The Pepper Sampler: Eight varieties of ground pepper to expand your salt's social circle.
  • The Cinnamon Sampler: Four different cinnamons that allow anyone to settle the debate on which is best.

Occo's 12 launch Decks containing 4-16 Cards retail at $20-$72 each. Customers can also create their own custom Decks by mixing and matching recipe seasoning and spice Cards.

Occo was co-founded by Lisa Carson and Connie Wang, two NYC-based co-workers-turned-work-wives-turned-bffs-turned-co-founders. For now, Occo is available direct to consumer only via the Occo website. Consumers can follow the brand via social at @eatocco.

Media Contact

Nicole Albano, Bolster Media for Occo, 516-526-4248, Nicole@bolstermedianyc.com

 

SOURCE Occo

