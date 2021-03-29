NEW YORK and HARTFORD, Conn., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Occo (@eatocco) launches today, offering consumers pre-measured micro portions of high-quality spices, sealed in airtight "forever fresh" spice pods. Occo is on a mission to help consumers try something new without spending a ton of money on bespoke ingredients that will probably only be used one time and without wasting leftovers.
Occo offers consumers one product that enables them to:
- Get exactly the amount of spice they need, down to the half-teaspoon
- Cook with fresher, ethically sourced spice at a better price
- Reduce food and packaging waste
- Enjoy dishes by some of America's most compelling and relevant culinary voices
To kick off the launch, Occo has teamed up with an all-star roster of award-winning chefs, including Nina Compton, Asha Gomez, Gregory Gourdet, Deuki Hong, Mei Lin and Adriana Urbina, to bring consumers a diverse, inventive array of home cook-friendly recipes of all skill levels, with seasoning Cards that contain the exact amount of spice needed to make one dish, one time with less waste.
Chef Decks containing 4-8 recipe seasoning Cards include:
- Caribbean-Creole Bistro by Chef Nina Compton
- Cook in Color by Chef Asha Gomez
- Any-Season One Pan Meals by Chef Gregory Gourdet
- Late Nite Koreatown by Chef Deuki Hong
- Kebabs Four Ways by Chef Mei Lin
- Grand Latin American by Chef Adriana Urbina
Occo is also introducing Decks with 4-16 single-spice Cards that can be used to stock the pantry or explore unique, forever-fresh flavors:
- American Basics 101: Eight familiar yet versatile spices, whether you're learning to cook or simply looking to upgrade your go-to recipes.
- American Overachiever: Eight bespoke spices that bring a certain je ne sais quoi to your cooking.
- The Herb Garden: 16 dried herbs with maximum flavor for all purposes and seasons.
- The Chile Sampler: Eight ground chile peppers from around the globe that celebrate our universal love for heat.
- The Pepper Sampler: Eight varieties of ground pepper to expand your salt's social circle.
- The Cinnamon Sampler: Four different cinnamons that allow anyone to settle the debate on which is best.
Occo's 12 launch Decks containing 4-16 Cards retail at $20-$72 each. Customers can also create their own custom Decks by mixing and matching recipe seasoning and spice Cards.
Occo was co-founded by Lisa Carson and Connie Wang, two NYC-based co-workers-turned-work-wives-turned-bffs-turned-co-founders. For now, Occo is available direct to consumer only via the Occo website. Consumers can follow the brand via social at @eatocco.
