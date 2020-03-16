NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the impact that the coronavirus Covid-19 is having on the restaurant community, a team of restaurant industry veterans led by HP-PR and Hall PR have set into motion a nationwide initiative to help get funds into the hands of restaurants now.
To help ensure the survival of these restaurants, many of which are family owned, the PR industry has banded together to create a campaign called "Dining Bonds." These bonds work just like savings bonds, where guests can purchase a bond at a value rate today, to be redeemed for full face value in the future.
The dining bonds are being offered by participating restaurants across the country at a suggested savings of 25% when purchased. For example, a $100 bond will sell for $75 and would be redeemed for full value on or after the redemption date, typically 30 – 60 days after purchase.
A dedicated website, www.supportrestaurants.org, allows diners to search for and connect with participating restaurants while also letting restaurants sign on to the program. Transactions can then be handled directly between customer and restaurant, with individual restaurants setting their own terms and conditions and fulfilling the transactions.
"We're already seeing a number of restaurants close and are very concerned about the future of the industry," said Helen Patrikis of HP-PR, and a co-founder of the Dining Bonds initiative. "We hope that these dining bonds help by bringing in much needed revenue to these restaurants now. No one wants to see their favorite restaurant close its doors, and this is a simple way of offering much needed support."
"This is a very challenging time, and we're experiencing something we have never had to deal with before," said Jennifer Petrocelli, executive director of The Preston House & Hotel, a participating restaurant. "We want to remain optimistic, so this initiative shows solidarity within our restaurant community and hopefully reassures our guests that if they aren't able to visit us at this point in time, we'll be here for them when things settle down."
Steven Hall, president of Hall PR and co-founder of the campaign, added, "This is a tremendous opportunity for the community to show their love and support for the hospitality industry and to ensure the future of their favorite restaurants, not to mention the many people who may be forced out of work. Restaurants are a vital part of life; they are places of celebrations and romance, and have seen their guests through many highs and lows. We hope people will remember that now that their favorite eateries need their help. We're encouraging everyone to put these bonds to work and save restaurants!"
Dozens of restaurants have already signed on to the program, with many more expected to join. They range from fine dining to family dining and represent the vast array of restaurants that diners have to choose from on a daily basis.
For a full list of participating restaurants, to sign on as a restaurant, or for more information, visit www.supportrestaurants.org.
Media contact:
Helen Patrikis
236029@email4pr.com
631-553-1370