Oregon Fruit Products LLC has introduced Prickly Pear Puree, a new seasonal offering for the fermentation market. Featuring a vibrant magenta hue and balanced acidity, Prickly Pear Puree enlivens a wide array of fermented and distilled beverages, from beers to kombuchas, seltzers to spirits.
Oregon Fruit Prickly Pear Puree is a vacation for the senses, perfectly balancing tangy and sweet notes with a floral and slightly vegetal aroma reminiscent of aloe. The sweet, juicy puree tastes of star fruit, aloe, strawberry and kiwi, and adds tropical brightness to smoothie or milkshake style beers, tart goses and sours, or refreshing blonds and wheat styles.
"This variety of prickly pear is ruby-red and comes freshly harvested from Mexico," says Chris Hodge, Oregon Fruit Director of Sales for Fermentation. "Its beautiful color transfers really well to a variety of beer styles, so we're looking forward to seeing how our customers leverage all of the unique attributes of prickly pear."
Oregon Fruit Prickly Pear Puree is now available while supplies last in 42 lb. bag-in-box. Tips for brewing with Oregon Fruit Products' Fruit for Fermentation are available here.
About Oregon Fruit Puree
Oregon Fruit Purees are 100 percent real fruit, pasteurized for shelf-stability and to ensure the best fresh fruit flavor and color. They contain no added sugar, colors, thickeners or preservatives. Oregon Fruit Puree requires no cold storage and is sealed in ready-to-use aseptic bags for a shelf life of up to 18 months in ambient temperature. The purees are kosher certified, made in the U.S.A., non-GMO, gluten-free and vegetarian. Oregon Fruit Products does not use, nor does it allow, any of the eight major allergens (milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, soy and wheat) in the products or processing areas.
Oregon Fruit Products LLC
Founded in 1935, Oregon Fruit Products offers a complete line of canned, frozen and shelf-stable premium fruit for consumers, foodservice operators and ingredient sales. The company is located in Salem, Oregon and can be found on the web at http://www.oregonfruit.com/fermentation.
