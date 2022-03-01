WINDSOR, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After 20 years of researching and reporting on the best practices of consumer-direct wine marketing, VinterActive LLC released its first VinQuest™ Wine Marketing Report on the benchmarks and best practices of SMS marketing in the wine industry.
Based on five wine marketing data sets and confidential interviews with wine marketers using text messaging in 2021, VinterActive documented for the first time the significant advantage enjoyed by SMS marketers in the wine industry.
Compared to the industry standard – email marketing – DTC wine marketers using text messaging reported:
- 4.3-times better open-rates
- 7.4-times more click-thru
- 32-times more customer engagement for each text message they sent
To put these results in perspective, the industry's average email list of 10,000 names generates about the same DTC wine sales as a list of 300 SMS contacts.
Detailed results – with benchmarks and best practices for SMS wine marketing – are included in this ground-breaking report: "SMS Marketing Performance in the U.S. Wine Industry – 2022."
According to the report's author -- Bryan St. Amant, Founder & CEO of VinterActive -- "With text messaging proving to be 30-times more effective than email for wine marketing, wineries using text marketing are enjoying record sales from an entirely new DTC channel."
Although text marketing has been used successfully for many years in other industry segments, the U.S. wine industry is just catching up now.
"In a world where 90% of online consumers want text messages from their favorite brands, but only 9% of U.S. wineries text their customers, this epic mismatch between consumer preference and industry practice spells nothing but opportunity for wineries focused on growth," says St. Amant.
But time is wasting. According to the author of this report, "Unless you think text messaging is going away soon, the only choice you have is whether you let your competition profit from text messaging before you."
ABOUT VINTERACTIVE LLC
Established in 2002, VinterActive LLC is a wine industry leader in the research and practice of consumer direct sales and marketing.
VinterActive's VinQuest™ Research has helped the wine industry profit from the insight needed to maximize DTC sales. VinterActive's award-winning PreferencePro™ automated wine marketing system has sold millions of dollars of wine for large and small wineries across the U.S.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Founder & CEO of VinterActive, Bryan St. Amant, is a pioneer in developing preference-based direct marketing and its successful application in the wine industry. His advice has helped hundreds of wineries across the U.S. grow sales and customer satisfaction by leveraging the best practices of DTC wine marketing.
St. Amant holds an MS from M.I.T. and a BS from U.C. Berkeley. His award-winning work has been featured in books, magazines, and seminars, including CFO Magazine, Inc., CNN Money, eMarketing Magazine, Integrated Direct Marketing, Direct Marketing Association, Wine Marketing Report, and the Wine Industry Network.
Media Contact
VinterActive Public Relations, VinterActive LLC, 1 7078367295, press_inquiry@vinteractive.com
SOURCE VinterActive LLC