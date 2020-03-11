Baked__Logo_and_menu_items.jpg

 By Baked!

ST. LOUIS, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The owners of Baked!, Nicole Simpson and JoyLynn Waganer, are launching their bakery into a unique restaurant, bar and bakery; located on historic Main Street in St. Charles, Missouri. Everything in store is baked and never fried, taking a new approach on healthier eating.

The Baked! menu includes all day breakfast, lunch, dinner, fun cocktails & bakery items. For those who desire, KETO, Gluten free & Vegan options are available.

Baked! hosts monthly cookie decorating classes, private parties, special events and catering throughout the year.

From the Menu - Wake n' Bakes (specialty crustless baked quiche'), Baked Wings, sandwiches, soups, appetizers & more.

From the Bar - Sugar Cookie martinis, cosmopolitans, mimosas, Bloody Marys, craft beers and liquors.

From the Bakery - Baked!'s famous family recipe cookies, eclairs, pies, cupcakes, cheesecakes and custom decorated cookies & cakes.

Baked!'s grand opening will be on Friday, March 13 at 10:00 a.m.

They will have cookie samples all day, menu specials and coupons. There will be live music from Claudia Hensley beginning at 7pm.

Baked!
201 N Main St
Saint Charles, MO 63301

For more information, visit their Facebook page at http://Facebook.com/comegetbakedstl or their website, www.comegetbaked.com

 

