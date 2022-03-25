The team behind Mac's Chophouse is launching a new venture this April with a neighborhood raw oyster bar.
Opening April 5th, the raw bar will celebrate the bounty of the seas, featuring a casual environment serving fresh seafood, sandwiches, salads, and a raw bar serving shucked oysters and more just steps away from the table. From sea scallops to Gulf-coast grouper to whole roasted fish, guests can enjoy high-quality seafood flown in fresh daily. White wines and a selection of local craft beers along with monthly tastings will round out the offerings.
Located just north of landlocked Atlanta, Mac's Raw Bar pays careful attention to local ingredients and specializes in sustainability. Their Chefs are dedicated to highlighting the oysterman, the fisherman, the Georgia farmers and brewmasters, and world-renowned winemakers. The raw bar's rotating selection features oysters on the half shell sourced straight from hand-picked oyster farmers who harvest, pack, and ship them directly to the kitchen daily.
Chef & Owner/Operator Michael Fuller will be taking the helm of this more casual sister of Mac's Chophouse. Fuller has 35 years of experience crafting upscale southern cuisine. He attended culinary school at Johnson and Wales in Charleston, SC, and has since worked in some of the highest-acclaimed restaurants in the metro Atlanta area. His passion for elevated food and service brought him to Mac's Chophouse, which he has been part of since its inception.
Mac's Chophouse opened in the former Schilling's Hardware building on the Marietta square in the summer of 2020. With the success of the steakhouse, owner Randy "Mac" McCray has decided to expand his brand's presence on the square. Open daily, their menu focuses on simple preparations to highlight the very best of the sea.
McCray says the new raw bar is the perfect complement to the restaurant scene in Marietta.
"Our food will all be served up in a relaxed, laidback environment that offers a true retreat for oyster lovers," McCray said.
McCray is an experienced restaurateur, operating another popular spot, The Mill Kitchen & Bar in Roswell with his brother Scott (McCray's Tavern).
About Mac's Raw Bar & Market
Located at 23 N Park Square in Marietta, Mac's Raw Bar & Market is a gourmet eatery serving casual southern cuisine, including fresh oysters shucked daily. The restaurant will also offer to-go items and daily specials, as well as catering for special events. Book Mac's Market for your next oyster roast, low country boil, or corporate event. Interested in booking the space for a private event? Get in touch! 770-517-2225
