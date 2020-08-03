BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When your morning starts to fall apart — from family demands, another video call or more breaking news — give yourself a deliciously guilt-free little lift with Special K® Caramel Latte Pastry Crisps. When it's all just a-latte to handle, this tasty mashup combines your drink and pastry order at 100 calories a serving.
Special K Caramel Latte Pastry Crisps are the perfect way to bring coffeehouse flavors on the go with you. Launching just in time for National Coffee Month, these delectable bars are crafted with the flavors of decadent caramel and a hint of espresso. Each two-pastry pack contains as much caffeine as a half cup of coffee1 and are a guilt-free indulgence with 100 calories per serving, while caramel lattes from the most popular coffee chains average 374 calories2.
"These new Crisps bring the essence of your local coffee shop wherever you are," said Courtney Bentley, brand manager for Special K. "With this innovative indulgence you can enjoy anywhere, you can satisfy your caffeine craving with as much caffeine as half a cup of coffee. When our customers need a delicious, guilt-free boost, the Caramel Latte Pastry Crisps deliver."
Special K Caramel Latte Pastry Crisps are now available in grocery stores nationwide for an MSRP of $3.49. For more information, follow @specialK on Instagram, @SpecialK on Twitter and check out Facebook.com/SpecialKUS.
About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.
1 A 6 oz cup of brewed coffee contains 71mg of caffeine and Special K Caramel Latte Pastry Crisps contain 36mg of caffeine per serving.
2 Average calorie content and costs of small, medium and large caramel lattes from four largest coffee chains in the US. Source: Technomic report on Top 500 Chain Restaurants, nutritional data on websites of four largest chains (Starbucks, Dunkin', Tim Hortons and Caribou).