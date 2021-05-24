HENDERSON, Nev., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vinotemp®, the leading wine storage solutions and appliance provider, announces the launch of the 300DSWL Single-Zone Wine Cooler. The latest addition to Vinotemp's appliance line, Element by Vinotemp, features the one-of-a-kind, patented, Vinotemp Backlit™ panel and storage for over 14 cases of wine. The new cooler is a visually stunning way to store and display wine collections.
The Element by Vinotemp 300DSWL Single-Zone Wine Cooler also offers:
- Customizable temperature control
An adjustable 27-degree temperature range (41-68°F) allows users to select a proper, customized storage climate and serving temperature for light or dark wines. And, the easy-to-use digital control panel makes setting the right temperature for any wine a snap.
- Easy Installation
Leveling legs along with front exhaust – for built-in or freestanding installation – make it simple to integrate the refrigerator into nearly any indoor living space.
- Adjustable Shelving
The adjustable, pull - out shelving makes it easy to access the 173 bottles of wine this refrigerator can store.
To learn more about Vinotemp's newest offering, the Element by Vinotemp 300DSWL Single-Zone Wine Cooler, and other appliances and wine storage solutions, visit vinotemp.com.
Media Contact
Cynthia Villarreal, 1903 PR, 5592886587, cvillarreal@1903pr.com
SOURCE Vinotemp