HENDERSON, Nev., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vinotemp®, the leading wine storage solutions and appliance provider, announces the launch of the 300DSWL Single-Zone Wine Cooler. The latest addition to Vinotemp's appliance line, Element by Vinotemp, features the one-of-a-kind, patented, Vinotemp Backlit™ panel and storage for over 14 cases of wine. The new cooler is a visually stunning way to store and display wine collections.

The Element by Vinotemp 300DSWL Single-Zone Wine Cooler also offers:

  • Customizable temperature control

An adjustable 27-degree temperature range (41-68°F) allows users to select a proper, customized storage climate and serving temperature for light or dark wines. And, the easy-to-use digital control panel makes setting the right temperature for any wine a snap.

  • Easy Installation

Leveling legs along with front exhaust – for built-in or freestanding installation – make it simple to integrate the refrigerator into nearly any indoor living space.

  • Adjustable Shelving

The adjustable, pull - out shelving makes it easy to access the 173 bottles of wine this refrigerator can store.

To learn more about Vinotemp's newest offering, the Element by Vinotemp 300DSWL Single-Zone Wine Cooler, and other appliances and wine storage solutions, visit vinotemp.com.

Media Contact

Cynthia Villarreal, 1903 PR, 5592886587, cvillarreal@1903pr.com

 

SOURCE Vinotemp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.