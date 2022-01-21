HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traceability in food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and other manufacturing industries often requires code readers to quickly and accurately capture data from a variety of code types in various locations on products and packaging. To address multi-code reading and positioning problems, industry-leading automation solutions provider Omron Automation Americas recently launched the V440-F fixed-mount code reader that can be configured to simplify applications with a single model.
By reading multiple codes at once even as packages move by at speed, the V440-F helps manufacturers save on overall hardware costs and makes traceability easier to implement. The versatile industrial code reader r has the mounting flexibility of a C-Mount vision sensor, allowing for short-, medium-, long-distance or wide-area configurations in a compact and cost-effective device. Its high-speed processor can read up to 400 codes simultaneously.
In automotive assembly applications and robotic work cells, it can often be difficult to position a code reader in such a way that it does not interfere with the flow of operation. The V440-F eliminates these positioning challenges with long-distance reading capabilities that let it be positioned at a safe distance from the operator/robot workspace. This long-distance reading is achieved with a high-resolution image sensor combined with a lens selected for the appropriate distance.
The V440-F expands upon the capabilities of Omron's popular MicroHAWK series with the new WebLink 3.0 browser-based interface that includes functions like "Matrix Mode" and "Ordered Output" for easily customizable data communication. Powerful X-Mode algorithms – also a feature that the MicroHAWKs are known for – ensure that even the tiniest of codes and those printed with blemishes or on challenging backgrounds can be accurately decoded with ease.
Industry professionals seeking more details on the V440-F are encouraged to visit the product page here.
About Omron Automation
Omron Automation is an industrial automation partner that creates, sells and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics and more. Established in 1933 and currently headed by President Yoshihito Yamada, Omron's 30,000 employees help businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries. Learn more at automation.omron.com.
Media Contact
Amy Wang, Omron Automation America, 2245756514, amy.wang@omron.com
SOURCE Omron Automation America