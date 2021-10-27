HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vinotemp®, the leading wine storage solutions and appliance provider, launched its Tall Cabinet Wood Wrap, a freestanding shelving unit that offers the versatility to fit a medium or tall Vinotemp wine cooler, or the solid wood shelves can be removed altogether to make room for glassware storage. The modular nature of the Tall Cabinet allows for almost endless combinations that fit any home and can be put together to create a complete mini-bar solution for effortless entertaining.
The versatility of the Tall Cabinet doesn't stop with the option of wine cooler size, freestanding or built-in. The unit can also be outfitted with a hanging stemware rack so everything needed to enjoy a wine collection is in one place.
For more information on the new Tall Cabinet Wood Wrap and Vinotemp's full product line, visit http://www.vinotemp.com.
