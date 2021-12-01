HENDERSON, Nev., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vinotemp®, the leading wine storage solutions and appliance provider, launched its 24-Inch Wine & Beverage Cooler With a Top Handle. This cooler is about the size of a mini-fridge, offering a compact design with enough space to keep all your beverages at the ideal temperature! The top handle design reflects a casual look and can hold up to 106 12oz cans and 16 bottles of wine, perfect for everyday use.
The 24-Inch Wine & Beverage Cooler with Top Handle can fit into any space as a freestanding or built-in unit. Its compact size makes it ideal for those who may have a small wine collection and want to provide a variety of ready-to-enjoy beverages to their guests. The new cooler is available at most big-box retailers and can be placed almost anywhere to get your home ready to welcome friends and family.
For more information on the new 24-Inch Wine & Beverage Cooler with Top Handle and Vinotemp's full product line, visit http://www.vinotemp.com.
