NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New York Wine Events is pleased to announce its 2021 season of Private Day Trips to Wine Country with recommended health and safety protocols in place for a carefree VIP excursion. Expanding to 7 days a week, now through the end of the year, the tours offer private groups of 2-12+ guests a safe, custom day in wine country with private roundtrip transportation, a certified sommelier, and a private experience at the finest New York state wineries.
Expertly guided by a knowledgeable sommelier and adhering to social distancing practices and appropriate mask-wear, the private outings bring guests to two award-winning wineries, each a sampling a flight of 4-5 wines, and featuring exclusive discussions with winery owners, winemakers, or other key personnel. Guests enjoy a leisurely 90-minutes at each winery, sipping wines, walking the vines, and gaining first-hand insights into how the wines are made during friendly, informative chats and tastings with ample opportunity to ask questions.
Fully customizable and easily bookable online, guests choose either Long Island or Hudson Valley as their destination, plus designate a pick up/return location for the party's roundtrip transportation aboard a luxury vehicle. Origination points can be anywhere in New York City's 5 boroughs and Long Island for North Fork trips or in the 5 boroughs, Westchester, and Rockland for Hudson Valley tours. Guests also select the departure time, arriving back at the chosen location approximately 8 hours later.
Wineries included in the 2021 season's Long Island wine tours are Jamesport Vineyards, Laurel Lake Vineyards, Lenz Winery, Pellegrini Vineyards, and Pindar Vineyards. Hudson Valley wine tours include Benmarl Winery, Nostrano Vineyards, Robibero Winery, and Whitecliff Vineyard & Winery. An optional lunch (available for purchase while checking out online) offers locally sourced artisan sandwiches including fresh mozzarella with tomatoes, basil, and house-made pesto on semolina; grilled local vegetables with a balsamic reduction on a baguette; and/or grilled antibiotic-free chicken with local romaine lettuce and house-made honey mustard on a rosemary roll.
"We're excited to continue and expand our popular Private Day Trips to Wine Country," notes Sam Kimball, New York Wine Events founder and curator of the safety-minded personalized tour series. "Building on last season's popularity, we've included more dates, added certified sommeliers to lead the tours, and upgraded to comfortable luxury vehicles for groups of all sizes to provide the most enjoyable, custom, and professional wine excursions possible. Our fully private, safety-conscious VIP tours offer guests the chance to kick back, learn about wine, and taste the best regional selections in breathtaking settings, just a short drive from New York City and its surrounding areas."
All tours feature a farm market stop where freshly baked pies, apple cider donuts, fresh produce, and other local treats are available for purchase. Additionally, the participating regional wineries offer bottles for purchase, special discount packs, and wine club memberships so guests can continue to enjoy the wines they discover at home.
Day trips take place rain or shine, in protected or covered areas. Guests enjoy a VIP experience in comfort, safely distanced from other winery patrons. All guests must be 21 or older, no exceptions.
Private Day Trips to Wine Country instant online booking for groups of 2 to 12 is available now. Tours start at $159 per person, depending on the day of week and number of people in the private party. Accommodations can also be made for groups of 13 or more. Group inquiries are welcome at info@newyorkwineevents.com. All tours must be booked at least 48 hours in advance.
For complete details and to book one-of-a-kind Private Day Trips to Wine Country online, visit NewYorkWineEvents.com.
About New York Wine Events
New York Wine Events cultivates memories that last a lifetime through the unifying art of food and drink and provides luxury experiences, valuable information and education, and fosters the discovery of new favorite wines, craft foods, and beverages. Whether it's at one of our virtual wine tastings, wine and culinary festivals, private day trips to wine country, or while browsing other area events or reading our in-depth articles about the food and drink scene, the New York Wine Events team strives to make it easy, affordable, and most importantly, fun. Learn more at NewYorkWineEvents.com.
Carol Itzkowitz, New York Wine Events, +1 212-682-6819, carol@newyorkwineevents.com
