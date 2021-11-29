NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newark Social is turning downtown Newark's Mulberry Commons, and the nearby Ironside Building, into winter wonderlands for their upcoming Newark Winter Village event. The event kicks off December 1 and runs through January 31, and will feature an ice skating rink, a shopping marketplace, and a variety of games and activities. This will be the first time Newark residents will be able to enjoy public outdoor ice skating in their city.
In collaboration with the City of Newark and Newark City Parks Foundation, the nonprofit Newark Social will put on the event featuring igloos that seat up to six people, ice skating, and other activities that will take place outdoors at Mulberry Commons. Guests can also head over to the nearby Ironside Building to visit the indoor holiday marketplace, which features solely Newark-based vendors.
"We are thrilled to be able to offer not only family-friendly activities in the heart of our city, but to also support our local businesses. Newark's small-business community is a huge part of our city's charm and personality, and so many of them were hit hard by the pandemic. This will hopefully give them a boost, especially as we head into the holiday season," said Linda Baraka, the event producer for Newark Winter Village.
"It's exciting to host the Winter Village in the heart of our vibrant downtown area, where both families and visitors can come together during this festive season," said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka. "We're especially looking forward to seeing people enjoy the skating rink. This will be the first time our residents will be able to enjoy outdoor public skating here at home in Newark."
The Newark Winter Village is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 3 – 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon – 8 p.m. Admission is free, but reservations and tickets are required for ice skating and igloo rentals. Ticket pricing for Newark residents and non-residents is as follows:
Ice Skating
- Newark residents: $10.00 per adult (age 17 and up), $5.00 per child (under age 17)
- Non-Newark residents: $15.00 per adult (age 17 and up), $5.00 per child (under age 17)
Igloo Rentals
- Newark residents: $15.00
- Non-residents: $25.00
"Newark has some amazing public spaces, and The Winter Village and outdoor ice skating rink at Mulberry Commons is our brand-new star attraction," said Ricardo Salazar, president and CEO of the Greater Newark Convention and Visitors Bureau. "The Greater Newark Convention and Visitors Bureau is ecstatic to have been a part of this exciting project since its inception and as a proud sponsor, we welcome our residents and visitors alike to experience this delightful winter destination."
The event is supported in part by corporate sponsors that include Prudential Financial, Spring Point Partners, the Greater Newark Convention and Visitors Bureau, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), and the Horizon Foundation. A full list of sponsors is available here.
"We are proud to continue our support of Newark Winter Village and the city's small businesses," said Shané Harris, vice president of inclusive solutions at Prudential Financial and president of The Prudential Foundation. "This is another great opportunity to engage residents and showcase the best of what Downtown Newark has to offer."
Tossed NJ of Newark will be the main food vendor. Complimentary sweet treats and hot beverages from Tonnie's Minis will be available for Newark residents, courtesy of Newark Working Kitchens and City Plex 12 Newark. All children who attend the event and live in Newark will receive a complimentary book from the Source of Knowledge Bookstore, courtesy of NJPAC.
"NJPAC is thrilled to partner with Newark Social to help put on such a fun and family-friendly event that showcases our city's beautiful downtown area," said John Schreiber, president and CEO of NJPAC. "One of the things we are really proud of is that we are able to provide Newark kids who visit the Winter Village with books and help encourage them to enjoy reading."
Reservations and tickets are available here. All CDC and NJCOVID protocols will be followed, and guests who visit the holiday marketplace in the Ironside Building will be required to wear masks while they are indoors.
