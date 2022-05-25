The Vouch App helps people share and discover the best local places in their community.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Local businesses are doing their best to serve their communities with great food, products, and services. However, many businesses remain hidden and go unnoticed. Vouch enables people to easily showcase businesses they love through video and then share it with others. On Vouch, people only share what they love. It's all positive all the time.
"Many review websites provide star ratings, but the quality of the reviews can be hard to trust and often fail to provide enough context around the attributes that make the business worth visiting. Popular platforms are saturated with content, requiring people to filter through an expanse of unrelated material, resulting in a frustrating experience," said Ted Williams, Founder and CEO of Vouch.
He continued, "People want to discover and support the best local places run by the people within their community. It's my hope that the newly launched Vouch App will encourage and inspire people to shine a light on all the amazing hidden treasures in their communities."
Without a trusted referral, the average person cross references 4 or more unique sources before making a decision to visit a business. They often visit Facebook, Yelp, Instagram, or one of the many other social media pages, review sites, company websites, maps, and more.
The team at Vouch set out to simplify and enhance the process by giving people the opportunity to create short, honest video endorsements.
"The Vouch App was designed to help show what to expect, the people behind the business, and a positive experience in 60 seconds or less," said Mike Gonzalez, Co-Founder and Product Manager at Vouch.
Recommendations are organized by geographic location and linked to a personal Vouch profile. The local experts can then share their endorsements on other social platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.
Local businesses are serving their communities every day with dedication and pride. Vouch is committed to giving people a tool they can use to share those positive stories often and well.
About the Vouch App:
The Vouch App was created to provide an easy-to-use, all positive, all the time video endorsement platform for local experts and explorers. The Vouch App helps people share and discover the best local places in their community. For more information, visit TheVouchApp.com or download Vouch from the App Store or Google Play.
