CHINO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexgrill, a leading designer and manufacturer of outdoor cooking products, has announced that it will continue its partnership to remain as the official and exclusive grill of the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour through the 2022 season.
"PBR's brand, and its loyal fans, continue to be perfectly aligned. They love the outdoors and love to grill outside," said Ramsay Hawfield, Vice President of Marketing, Nexgrill. "To have a presence at PBR's fast-growing national tour is a tremendous opportunity to continue to reach new customers who, we hope to become brand loyalists."
"Nexgrill's tagline 'Everyone's Invited' remains a perfect complement to PBR's own mantra 'Be Cowboy,'" said Josh Baker, Chief Revenue Officer, PBR. "Independent market research shows that PBR fans over-index for grilling, making PBR an attractive partner for Nexgrill. We're excited to continue our work together to bring more people to the grill and together at PBR events."
As its major sports partnership, Nexgrill's sponsorship will serve as one of its major brand awareness and engagement activities. The partnership will bring PBR fans closer to the Nexgrill's lifestyle brand through prominent signage in arenas across the U.S., as well as in activation spaces along the concourses at Velocity Tour events.
About Nexgrill
Headquartered in Southern California, Nexgrill is a leading designer and manufacturer of outdoor cooking products. Whether it's gas, charcoal, pellets, portables, fryers and accessories, Nexgrill is the grill and lifestyle brand where Everyone's InvitedTM. For almost 30 years, the company has a wide range of products. For more information, or inspiration for your next gastronomic creation please visit Nexgrill.com.
About PBR
PBR is the world's premier bull riding organization. More than 500 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR's International circuits in Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico. PBR's digital assets include RidePass, which is home to Western sports. PBR is a subsidiary of IMG, a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. For more information, visit pbr.com.
