NEWARK, Del., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acker, the world's largest fine and rare wine auction house, began its two-evening auction on Wednesday with the exclusive, international release of the 2019 vintage from the acclaimed Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair accompanied by the first-ever NFTs from Burgundy, which fetched US$61,752 overall, a remarkable 332% above the low estimate. This historic Domaine traces its roots back to the Napoleonic Wars when it owned some of the Cote d'Or's most renowned vineyards. The seventh Comte Louis-Michel Liger-Belair now serves as proprietor of the Vosne Romanée-based Domaine, and the estate has flourished over the last twenty years under his deft touch. In the auctioned collection of sixteen, single bottle lots, every wine the Comte produced in 2019, wines hammered as high as 423% above the high estimate, as bidders from North America, South America, Asia and Europe battled for their own slice of wine history.
"The NFTs clearly added value to the incomparable wines of Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair," remarked Acker Chairman, John Kapon. "While the Comte's wines are immensely pleasurable and last for decades, they are a consumable product. The everlasting properties of the NFTs serve not only as a keepsake for the wine connoisseur who may eventually drink the bottle, but also as a snapshot of wine history, a unique moment in time, the quality of an outstanding vintage captured from the perspective of the man who knows it most intimately. This moment in time will now live forever." After learning of the evening's successful results, Comte Louis-Michel Liger-Belair added, "Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair, in partnership with Acker, is thrilled to be a pioneer in the wine world once more. After over 200 years in operation, we continue to make qualitative improvements to our wines and our operations at every level. The novel development of NFTs in the wine world communicates the artistic quality of winemakers, as they produce not just wines to drink, but also artistic works in their own right that awaken all the senses without exception."
The auction season continues for Acker with another "live online" auction in Hong Kong on May 28th and 29th and returns to Delaware on June 9th and 10th. Acker is currently accepting wines for its Spring "live online" auctions, with weekly web auctions closing every week. For more information, email info@ackerwines.com.
Established in 1820, Acker is the oldest wine shop in America and the world's largest fine and rare wine auction house. Since third generation wine merchant John Kapon, Chairman of Acker, started the auction business in 1998, the house has gained worldwide recognition. Acker offers a vast array of services, including cellar consultations, a deep retail inventory of fine and rare wine for immediate sale, first class wine education amenities, and fine and rare wine auctions.
