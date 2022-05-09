With 25-year experience in Champagne, Burgundy, Bordeaux and California, he is an expert winemaker in world class Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon. His wines have been recognized as the gold standard of the wine industry and highly acclaimed by the world's most respected wine critics. His astute knowledge of French and American viticulture and enology matched with his unparalleled drive for perfection will bring a unique advantage to your winery.
OAKLAND, Calif., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nicolas Morlet announces the launched of his international winemaking consultancy firm, Nicolas Morlet WineMaster & Nose LLC, specialized in the competitive market of luxury wines.
With 25-year experience in Champagne, Burgundy, Bordeaux and California, he is an expert winemaker in world class Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon. His wines have been recognized as the gold standard of the wine industry and highly acclaimed by the world's most respected wine critics.
His astute knowledge of French and American viticulture and enology matched with his unparalleled drive for perfection will bring a unique advantage to your winery.
Morlet also has first-hand knowledge of salvage procedures needed in dealing with issues such as climate, diseases in the vineyard, microbiology complications and other contaminations.
The journey will start with detailed assessments of the potential of your vineyards and your winery. He will advise on any key improvements that will elevate the quality of your wines and the reputation of your winery at multiple levels.
He will establish long term strategies with the owners and will resolve any problem that your winery is facing. He will guide you during the harvest and will advise on the blends linked to the different labels in order to achieve the highest quality possible, in tune with the terroir expression of your vineyards, the vintage and the style of your winery. The services are available worldwide to a limited amount of Grand Cru wineries. Contact: nicolas@nicolasmorlet.com.
