Night Owls (and) Chickens Rejoice! Boston Market Brings Home Style Cooking to Late Night with Extended Hours and New Menu of Crave-able Offerings

Boston Market expands menu to include new late night selections of sliders, bowls and more featuring its signature rotisserie chicken, now available nationwide after 9 p.m. On Tuesday, Nov. 3 - Election Day and National Sandwich Day - every American can enjoy one free slider after the polls close that evening, no purchase necessary