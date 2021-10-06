BIRMINGHAM. Mich., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nino Cutraro, owner of Bella Piatti, announced today the opening of a second restaurant in late October called Máre Mediterranean.
Located at 115 Willits Street in Birmingham, Máre Mediterranean will host a 4-day job fair to fill 60 positions in the restaurant. With so much excitement surrounding the new restaurant, Cutraro has already started receiving job applications from workers eager to join his chic new establishment.
The job fair will be held at Máre Mediterranean and on-site interviews will be conducted for all types of positions: host/hostess, servers, bartenders, kitchen support, and administration.
Applications will be accepted Wednesday Oct. 6 through Friday Oct. 8 - 9:00am to 4:00pm.
"We are ready to expand and open Máre Mediterranean which will offer superior guest service and exquisite cuisine," said Nino Cutraro, restaurant founder. "This will be a contemporary seafood restaurant concept with Greek, Italian and Spanish influences." Cutraro said fresh fish will be imported daily from Italy, Portugal and Greece, and guests will see the display with the chance to select their entrees and how they would like them prepared. Máre Mediterranean will also offer meat options and Cutraro anticipates the same customer enthusiasm he has experienced at Bella Piatti which he has owned for nearly a decade.
At Máre Mediterranean, Cutraro has partnered with Jay Feldman, CEO of Feldman Automotive Group. They are working together to be sure Máre Mediterranean is one of the coolest places in town with a remodel and redesign of the 6,800-square-foot restaurant, which closed as Cameron's in 2019. "Máre Mediterranean will be an exciting place to work and dine because there is no other restaurant like it in the city," says Feldman who has known Cutraro for many years.
Both Cutraro and Feldman are delighted to be opening a new business that is creating 60 new jobs on day one.
"This is what entrepreneurship is all about," they said. "We invite job seekers to come out and see what an incredible opportunity we have to offer. We think of our team as family and joining Máre Mediterranean is a great way to start a new exciting career or grow in an industry you already love!"
