SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- No App Needed announced today the launch of the No App Needed platform. Without downloading an app or creating an account, diners can order using any device to enter contact-free orders, payment information, and schedule food pickup. Meanwhile, restaurants can keep their profits and avoid the steep commissions charged by food ordering platforms. The company is offering its platform free of subscription fees during the COVID-19 emergency until September 30th.
With the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. continuing to grow, many state and city officials have ordered the closure of all onsite-dining at restaurants and bars. No App Needed Founder Oliver Clarke said, "We originally came up with this idea to help our friends' restaurant keep more of their profits. We're launching now during the COVID-19 emergency so that other restaurants can leverage contact-free pickup and sales. That way they can keep their employees and customers safe, while continuing to stay open and meet their communities' needs."
The system is already deployed at restaurants like Ranch PDX pizza locations in Portland, Oregon. Ranch PDX owners Richard Corey and Eric Wood commented, "Customers immediately started creating orders as soon as the order link went live on our website. It's been a godsend since switching to take-out only at our restaurants due to COVID-19. We have already saved thousands of dollars in delivery app fees." To see the system in action and order at Ranch PDX, click here.
"Diners have learned how to order ahead for pickups at large quick-service restaurants, but before No App Needed, there hasn't been a cost-effective solution for smaller sized restaurants. Now restaurants of any size can integrate No App Needed into their website and give their customers a simple order-pay-pickup experience," said TJ Keating, Commercial Director of No App Needed.
About No App Needed: No App Needed helps restaurants keep their profits without diners having to download yet another app onto their device. No App Needed supports payments through Apple Pay and Google Pay using both the Square and Stripe payment systems. Learn more at noappneeded.com.
