BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pringles® is getting into the spirit and putting a costume on its iconic can to celebrate everyone's favorite spooky holiday, Halloween. Infusing a bit of unnecessary genius into two fan favorite flavors, Pringles is releasing new limited-edition Glow-in-the-Dark cans.

Pringles 'Sour Scream & Onion' and 'Oooriginal' Glow-in-the-Dark cans offer snackers the perfect salty treat during a season of so much sweet, while doubling as the ultimate spooky centerpiece for any Halloween festivity. Whether you're looking for a seasonal after-school snack, prepping some fearsome party bites or lining your sidewalk for the ultimate trick-or-treating score, Pringles Glow-in-the-Dark cans shine a little light – and lightheartedness – on your family celebration all season long.

"We're thrilled to give the classic taste of Pringles crisps a fun seasonal spin and bring some unnecessary genius to Halloween with our new Glow-in-the-Dark cans," said Gareth Maguire, Senior Director of marketing for Pringles. "This spooky take on our fan favorite Sour Cream & Onion and Original flavors is a great way to give our fans something to get excited for this Halloween season." 

The limited-edition Pringles 'Sour Scream & Onion' and 'Oooriginal' Glow-in-the-Dark cans will be available nationwide starting in September, while supplies last. For more information and to learn what Pringles has in store this Halloween, follow @Pringles on Instagram and Twitter , and check out Facebook.com/PringlesUS .

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles As part of our  Kellogg's® Better Days  purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com. 

