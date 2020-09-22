BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS), known for serving classic noodle, Zoodle and Caulifloodle dishes from around the world, announced today that team members will now be granted paid time off to exercise their right to vote.
Whether team members plan to vote at the polls on Election Day or complete a mail-in ballot, Noodles & Company is granting one hour of paid time off to vote* and has also created an online resource library for its team members. The resource library is full of valuable information on how to register to vote, check voter registration, find a designated polling place and other important resources.
"We believe that voting is a right and a privilege — we encourage all team members to take the time and vote," said Dave Boennighausen, chief executive officer of Noodles & Company. "Voting is more than just a means to electing a candidate; it's about supporting policies and initiatives that are important to you, as well as choosing the right people to represent you and your interests. We are pleased to offer these resources in time for our team members to register to vote nationwide in the upcoming election."
Paid time off to vote is the latest addition to LifeAtNoodles, Noodles' comprehensive, competitive team member benefits package. Full of restaurant industry firsts — including parental benefits like $10,000 for adoption assistance; paid paternity leave; phase-out to maternity leave and phase back into work at an 80% schedule for 100% pay; 100% pay for six weeks of maternity leave; and instant pay — LifeAtNoodles aims to make Noodles a great place to work and grow careers. The company plans to announce more additions to its LifeAtNoodles benefits package in the coming weeks.
"We are committed to investing in our team members by implementing benefits and opportunities that will support an inclusive and diverse environment where team members can thrive," said Boennighausen. "Inclusion begins when everyone's voice is heard, and one of the most impactful ways we can speak up is with our vote."
*A majority of states, and some local ordinances, mandate voting leave time. This paid benefit complements this mandate in states where there is no voting time off law.
