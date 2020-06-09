DUBLIN, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Baby Food Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America baby food market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.16% during the forecast period to reach a market size of US$12,487.478 million by 2024. The demand for baby food is primarily driven by the rising adoption of organic baby food among parents. Rising consciousness among parents is leading to increased spending on organic food which is augmenting baby food market growth. This coupled with a shift in consumer behaviour in countries like USA, Canada, and Mexico is further supporting the baby food market growth in the region.
This research study examines the current market trends related to demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.
Market intelligence is presented in the form of analysis, charts, and graphics to help the clients in gaining a faster and efficient understanding of the North America Baby food market.
Some of the key players include Nestle, Danone, Abbott, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Hero Group, Hain Celestial, Plum, PBC, FrieslandCampina, Baby Gourmet, and Beech-Nut.
The North America baby food market has been analyzed through the following segments:
- By Product Type
- By Type
- By Distribution Channel
- By Country
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4. MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1. Market Segmentation
4.2. Market Drivers
4.3. Market Restraints
4.4. Market Opportunities
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot
4.7. Market Attractiveness
5. NORTH AMERICA BABY FOOD MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE
5.1. Dried Baby Food
5.2. Milk Formula
5.3. Prepared Baby Food
5.4. Others
6. NORTH AMERICA BABY FOOD MARKET BY TYPE
6.1. Organic
6.2. Non-Organic
7. NORTH AMERICA BABY FOOD MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
7.1. Online
7.2. Offline
8. NORTH AMERICA BABY FOOD MARKET BY COUNTRIES
8.1. United States
8.2. Canada
8.3. Mexico
9. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE
9.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis
9.2. Recent Investments and Deals
9.3. Strategies of Key Players
10. COMPANY PROFILES
10.1. Nestle
10.2. Danone
10.3. Abbott
10.4. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
10.5. Hero Group
10.6. Hain Celestial
10.7. Plum, PBC
10.8. FrieslandCampina
10.9. Baby Gourmet
10.10. Beech-Nut
