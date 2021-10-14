DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nico's MX Pizzeria and Cocktail Venue announces the debut of its inaugural North Dallas location. The new concept reflects Nico Ponce and Chef Manny's deep commitment to bridge food cultures by strategically layering flavorful MexiCan food on top of Italian pizza. The result is known as "street gastronomy." In addition, locally renowned bartenders Daniel Guillen, Christian Armando, Chris Dempsey, Craig Reeves, Jesse Powell, and Trea Sample have curated their cocktail program.
The term "La Chilanga" influenced most pizzas on the menu and the decorative finishing's throughout the dining areas. "La Chlianga" means "Person from the city of Mexico," says Chef Manny. "I always smile when I tell guests, "I am a Chilango." "It's delicious because Chef Manny expertly fuses the most traditional taco ingredients with high-quality premium Pizza dough.
Chef Manny is quite literally a MexiCan making pizza; hence we have MexiCan pizza," says Nico Ponce. Signature menu items include the "El Relleno" Pizza which is served with Profound Farms edible marigolds and microgreens. The "La Chilanga" showcases Salsa verde, an authentic Mexican cheese blend, Suadero beef, and is topped off with cilantro, red onion, and a "Chilanga" sauce.
Chef Juan Manny Reyes' pizza-making career started 13 years ago. He has worked in some of the most well-known establishments in Texas, including Grimaldi's, Cane Rosso, and Pizza Dough.
The new space, which was the former location of Picasso's Pizza, features Marigold, Calypso, and other vibrant colors surrounding a neighborhood-style bar and transform space. To complete the renovation, a climate-controlled dining patio, live-music stage, and colored coleus plants were added to complete the finish-out.
"After a long list of restaurant closings along the vicinity of Dallas North Tollway and Frankford Road, I feel neighbors are hungry for a local meeting spot. We make it easy for them to enjoy happy hour, stay for dinner and dessert or grab take-out. We're open late most evenings, making it the perfect destination for live music. We are delighted to meet those needs and can hardly wait to become an integral part of the community," says Nico Ponce, owner.
The restaurant opens to the public on October 21, 2021. Guests can visit Nico's MX Pizzeria and Cocktail Venue at 18160 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287. Hour of Operation: Sun-Wed from 11 am – 10 pm, Thu- Sat from 11 am – 1 am.
