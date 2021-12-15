NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Local harvest reports issued by Cava, Montsant and Pla de Bages appellations reveal North-East Spain has experienced an abundant and quality harvest in 2021.
Despite a longer than usual harvest due climatic factors, Cava collected 300 million kilos of grapes. According to the Regulatory Board's Technical Services: "The grapes are in good health, with a suitable acidity and alcohol content for the production of excellent Cavas." The 2021 vintage will be the first vintage in which wineries will distinguish their wines by the grapes' sourcing territory, since the new zones and sub-zones approved by the Designation of Origin Regulatory Council came into force. Organic production continues to grow too, in anticipation of further quality oriented changes in PDO regulations whereby Cava de Guarda Superior wines must be made from 100% organically grown grapes by 2025. Organic Cava production has increased by more than 245% in the last 5 years, from 4 million bottles in 2016 to 13.8 million in 2020, and last year organic Cava accounted for 6.4% of the total appellation volume - in number of bottles.
A great result has been achieved also by Montsant DO appellation whose harvest amounts to 8,7 million kilos of grapes, with an increase of 50% with respect to 2020. Last time such a plentiful harvest was recorded was in 2016. The reasons for this increase can be traced back to the snowfall at the beginning of the 2021 season which allowed vines to store water, as well as to the regular summer rainfalls. As far as varieties, red grapes represent 93% of the total, 60% of which are Garnacha and Cariñena. As for white grapes, Garnacha blanca and Macabeo remain the main varieties, amounting to 90% of the total white grapes harvested.
An increase has been registered also for DO Pla de Bages, thanks to both new vineyards and a favourable season which led to 1,700,000 kilos of grapes. In this case too, regular rainfalls during all the growing season have benefited a more abundant yield and yet proper ripening of the berries.
The program: European quality wines: taste the difference is a project financed by the European Union and managed by Unione Italiana Vini and PRODECA for the promotion of PDO and PGI European wines abroad in China and US. In order to achieve this objective, the TTD.EU program will organize wine seminars, workshops and b2b meetings both in these countries and in Spain and Italy, inviting wine professionals to join study trips to Europe. The program, realized in the span of three years (2021-2023) aims at creating awareness about European quality wines, in particular Italian and Spanish, which share a long tradition and a high standard of quality.
The beneficiaries: Unione Italiana Vini is the oldest and most commissioned Association of the Italian wine market. It represents cooperative, private and agricultural wine-companies, bottlers, consortia, associations and wine-making machines or wine cellars / laboratory manufacturers, located throughout the Italian territory. Promotora de Exportaciones Catalanas (PRODECA) is a public company established in 1986 and part of the "Ministry of Climate Action, Food and Rural Agenda of the Government of Catalonia". It supports the agri-food sector and its companies with the knowledge, tools and experience to increase their products in Catalunya and worldwide.
