Crush Wine Experiences (formerly New York Wine Events) returns to Long Island Wine Country with its long-running North Fork Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival presented by Citi. Tickets to the June 25th summer tasting event at Duck Walk Vineyards are on sale now at CrushWineXP.com.
NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crush Wine Experiences (formerly New York Wine Events) is pleased to return to Long Island Wine Country with its long-running North Fork Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival presented by Citi. The 2022 event takes place on Saturday, June 25 at Southold's Duck Walk Vineyards under a spacious tent, protected from the elements. The sixth annual East End summer tasting offers a choice of two general admission sessions: Afternoon: 12-3pm or Evening: 4-7pm and a VIP Ticket option that includes admission to an exclusive VIP area featuring 12 reserve and estate wines and a special array of appetizers for pairing.
Guests will enjoy numerous tasting tables with over 100 quality white wines, reds, rosés, and sparkling selections from Long Island, the Hudson Valley, France, California, Slovenia, and South America, plus spirits from New York State farm distilleries. Samplings from artisanal food makers from Long Island and beyond will feature baked goods, salsas, dips, sauces, snacks, and other craft foods. A gourmet food box included with admission for each guest will be filled with cheeses, charcuterie, hummus, vegetables, fig jam, crackers and more.
In addition to sipping and nibbling, guests can chat with the makers, learning about all the offerings directly from the source, enjoy live music in the festive vineyard atmosphere, and keep their complimentary Crush WineXP custom tasting glass and wine tote as souvenirs from their day in Long Island Wine Country. Participating North Fork/East End and New York State farm wineries and distilleries will have selections on hand for guests to purchase their favorites by the bottle or case and artisanal food makers will have full-sized products available for sale as well.
"Crush Wine Experiences looks forward to kicking off the summer season with North Fork Crush presented by Citi," notes Sam Kimball, founder of Crush Wine Experiences. "Duck Walk's breathtaking vineyard setting creates the perfect atmosphere for a curated seasonal selection of wines from the North Fork, New York State, California, and around the globe, plus spirits from New York makers and a tasty array of artisanal foods."
Participating Long Island wineries include Bridge Lane Wines, Chronicle Wines, Clovis Point Vineyard & Winery, Duck Walk Vineyards, Harbes Vineyards, Lieb Cellars, Maiden + Liberty, Peconic Bay Vineyards, Pindar Vineyards, and WA Meadwerks. Wines and spirits from domestic and foreign wineries and distilleries include 90+ Cellars, 1857 Spirits (Schoharie Valley, NY), Cooper's Daughter Spirits (Columbia County, NY), Don Tony Perez Wines (Chile), Four Fights Distilling (Steuben County, NY), Laureate Imports (Slovenia), LangeTwins Winery (California), Mengler Family Wines (California), Provence Rosé Group (France), The Long Drink (The Netherlands), Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery (Adirondack Foothills), and Upstate Vodka by Sauvage Distillery (Schoharie County, NY). Artisanal food purveyors include Althea's Tropical Delights, The Cookie Shop, Perfect Blends, Salsa Di Parma, and Saucy Rascals.
Sponsors include Citi (presenting sponsor), Jaguar Land Rover, Aruba Tourism, Smartwater, and North Fork Crush Wine Shop. Support provided by Market New York through I LOVE NY/ New York State's Division of Tourism as part of the Regional Economic Development Council initiative. Additional wine, spirits, food makers and sponsors will be added in the coming weeks; see website for details.
Tickets to the North Fork Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival are on sale now, ranging from $55 to $99, depending upon ticket level and time of purchase. Check the website for current ticket information and availability. Guests must be 21 or older to attend all of Crush Wine Experience's festivals. The event will take place rain or shine, protected by an expansive tent to shield guests from the elements. Advance purchase is highly recommended as the popular tastings have experienced sold out crowds for over a decade, and the 2022 North Fork Crush is expected to do the same. North Fork Crush is among the numerous tastings Crush Wine Experiences presents throughout the year in the New York metro area, along with its Jazz in the Vines summer concert series at Jamesport Vineyards and its Day Trip to Wine Country, a May through November series featuring Long Island and Hudson Valley winery tours on Saturday and Sundays.
For complete details or to purchase tickets for North Fork Crush on June 25th, visit CrushWineXP.com.
About Crush Wine Experiences
Since 2010, Crush Wine Experiences (formerly New York Wine Events) has built a reputation for delivering memorable food and wine experiences that participants won't find anywhere else. We share the excitement of wine discovery and education through in-person events, virtual tastings, private and corporate wine tours, educational articles, and an archive of on-demand videos.Our live wine and culinary festival experiences and weekly virtual tasting events draw thousands of wine and food-loving consumers and allow them to discover and experience craft beverages and artisan foods. With over a decade of experience, Crush WineXP is a name that guests, winemakers, distillers, brewmasters, and artisan food makers trust. Learn more at CrushWineXP.com.
Media Contact
Carol I., Crush Wine Experiences, 1 877-571-6690, carol@crushwinexp.com
SOURCE Crush Wine Experiences