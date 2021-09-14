SYRACUSE, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Authors Leslie Hachtel and Nikki Brock teamed up to support ProLiteracy by collaborating on a cookbook anthology of beloved family recipes from prominent romance authors.
Love in the Mix: A Cookbook for Romance Readers features recipes from romance authors like Kristan Higgins, Lorraine Heath, Collette Cameron, J. Kenner, Dee Davis, Sharon Sala, Tracy Brogan, and Lori Wilde.
Within the pages of Love in the Mix you'll find recipes from around the world, with anecdotes from the authors about the meaning of each recipe.
Published by ProLiteracy, the cookbook is now available for purchase on Amazon and other major online book retailers. Additionally, it will be available during ProLiteracy's Great American Book Sale, September 20–26, 2021.
Sale proceeds from Love in the Mix: A Cookbook for Romance Readers will support the mission of ProLiteracy. Additionally, all funds raised during ProLiteracy's Great American Book Sale will be directed to ProLiteracy grant programs including National Book Fund and Mobile Learning Fund.
"Nothing is as vital to a successful and enriched life as the ability to read, and, as romance writers, no one appreciates this skill more. ProLiteracy has worked for decades to provide the opportunity for people to become literate," said Hachtel and Brock. "We came up with the idea for a cookbook anthology to raise money for this valuable pursuit, hoping those who read our books will appreciate some of our history in the kitchen, and we look forward to seeing what impact the proceeds of this book will bring."
"Romance authors have held ProLiteracy dear for decades, so we are thrilled to be working with Leslie Hachtel and Nikki Brock on this unique and creative anthology" said ProLiteracy's Senior Director of Development Lara Pimentel. "Collaborating on this project gets the word out about our mission while raising funds that will have a lasting impact on learners and local literacy programs, at a critical time."
About ProLiteracy
ProLiteracy is the largest adult literacy and basic education nonprofit membership organization in the nation. ProLiteracy is the leader in adult literacy content development, programs, and advocacy for more than 60 years. ProLiteracy works with its member organizations to help adults gain the reading, writing, math, English, and digital skills they need to be successful. ProLiteracy advocates on behalf of adult learners and the programs that serve them, provides training and professional development, and publishes materials used in adult literacy and basic education instruction. ProLiteracy has 1,000 member programs in all 50 states, and works with 21 nongovernmental organizations in 35 developing countries. For more information, visit ProLiteracy.org. You can follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
