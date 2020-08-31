Now Open: The All-New Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi Soars Above the City, Offering Guests a Haven of Style, Luxury and Wellbeing

A feast for the senses, the new Hotel welcomes guests to explore vibrant dining experiences, cutting-edge therapies on the top-floor spa, fantastic settings for events large and small, and above all, the peace of mind that comes with the caring service and attention to detail for which Four Seasons is renowned