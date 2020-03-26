LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NUCO's Vegan Coconut Avocado Mayo combines the health benefits of coconut and avocado oils with an American favorite and the classic taste of mayo. Not only is NUCO's Vegan Coconut Avocado Mayo a palate pleaser, but it's also made with delicious, all-natural, real-food-ingredients. Our special twist on mayo captures the nutritional benefits of not only coconut oil but avocado oil as well, creating a mayo with a smooth creamy texture and a tangy finish.
NUCO is the only vegan mayo that pairs coconut oil and avocado oil together. This duo successfully creates a healthy mayo in what is commonly considered an unhealthy high cholesterol condiment. Nutritionist and Integrative teaching expert, Keri Glassman, weighed in on Integrative Nutrition's blog on the topic Coconut Oil vs Avocado Oil. Glassman's advice? Don't Choose!" She explains that coconut oil brings the good kind of saturated fat that kills bad bacteria in the gut while improving our intestinal health, and boosts "good" HDL cholesterol. She continues, "on the other hand, avocado oil boosts the immune system even more by providing vitamin E, protein, carotenoids, and the bodies' much-needed dosage of potassium."
NUCO set out to create healthy coconut-based mayo that could be enjoyed by everyone regardless of food allergies or intolerances, and the end result is this savory mayo-free of eggs, soy, gluten, dairy, canola oil, GMO's, preservatives and additives.
Satisfyingly creamy and positively delightful, NUCO Vegan Coconut Avocado Mayo is perfect for a classic sandwich, veggie burger, home-made slaws, potato salads, or spicing up a vegan recipe. The vegan community has gone too long without a truly tasty and healthy alternative. Finally, the wait is over.
NUCO's Vegan Coconut Avocado Mayo is made in the United States and is now distributed nationally to hundreds of independent and natural retailers, and can be found in Central Market, Lassen's, Better Health, and United Markets just to name a few.
For orders, NUCO Coconut Avocado Vegan Mayo is now on Luckyvitamin.com and available at certain local brick and mortar stores. For more information and other products, visit https://shop.nucoconut.com/, or our Amazon shop https://bit.ly/NUCOamazon. You may also check out and follow us for the latest NUCO news on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cocobynuco/ and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cocobynuco/.
*Dressing and sandwich spread
